Q: How did you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I fell in love with football because of the hard work it takes to be good at this sport. I love the physicality, brotherhood, and team work football brings.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in that sport?
A: “My favorite moment in football probably along with our whole community is when we get the chance to beat Massena.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “I would say my favorite sports moment as a fan would have to be when Canton boys basketball beat OFA at the buzzer of the championship game.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “The athlete I look up to the most is Mike Tyson. It would have to be because of his confidence and grind to always get better and to be the best.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in that sport?
A: “The best advice/statement from my coach in football (Bruce Truax) is ‘They don’t respect you, so make them respect you.’”
