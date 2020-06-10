Q: What made you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I always really loved the camaraderie of working with the team. We all push each other and it’s a great experience. I sometimes have a love/hate relationship with running because it can be grinding and painful, but it’s all very rewarding.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in your sport?
A: “It was that first time I clinched a spot in the states in 2018. I felt like I was moving on to the next level. Those runners at state just came out fast right from out the gate.
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “Watching Brooke Rauber (state champion from Tully) run. She was always there to congratulate the other runners and she said ‘Great job, Alexa’ when I crossed the finish line at the McQuaid Invitational. I was like ‘You know my name.’”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “Rauber is one of the people I look up to. I love to watch her run. Someday I want to be like her.”
Q: What’s the best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in that sport?
A: “My father (Steven Doe) is an assistant coach and told me to always push up the hills (in a cross country meet) and rest on the way down. He helps me train at home and he told me (to) go my fastest going up a hill because they’ll see you coming on the way down.”
