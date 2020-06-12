Q: How did you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I began playing T-ball when I was seven, then I joined a town league for softball in fourth grade. There, we were undefeated and won many championships together. That team was the same team that we won the championships with.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in basketball?
A: “My favorite memory would be winning the Class D Championships in 2018 and running in together for a big group hug as the last fly ball was caught.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “Serena Williams winning the Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant. It was very empowering to see her achieve a tremendous victory while pregnant.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “I look up to Serena Williams for her extreme power and strong will.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in the sport of basketball?
A: “The best advice I’ve received was from my softball coach: Practice makes permanent. Nobody will ever be perfect but we can practice until our good habits are instincts.”
