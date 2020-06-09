Q: How did you fall in love with soccer?
A: “I started playing ever since I was four years old, I think (it was) at the YMCA in Watertown and my older brother (Ethan), who is like three years older than me, was playing on a team. I’ve just always been competitive with my brother, and I’ve been playing with him ever since, competing with him. I just fell in love with (soccer) as I played it.”
Q: As an athlete, what’s your favorite moment in soccer?
A: “I don’t know if I would exactly call it one moment, I would say when I travel out of state to play soccer for club (teams) is my favorite thing. Just traveling for big tournaments is one of my favorite parts of the sport. In my sophomore year, I played for Soccer Central in Syracuse, in my junior year I played for (Global Premier Soccer) in Syracuse, and then I also participated in this youth soccer program, it’s called (Olympic Development Program). We trained in Rochester and we traveled to New Jersey as part of the New York West Regional team. And in my senior year, I’m competing on the (Syracuse Development Academy) team in Syracuse. My parents travel so much for me and I’m thankful for them driving me.”
Q: As a soccer fan or a fan of any sport, do you have a favorite moment?
A: “I like watching soccer a lot, I’ve watched all these major competitions in Europe. Two of my favorite teams are Manchester City and Barcelona that play in Europe and I love watching the Euro Champions League. It’s usually on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and that’s what I do when I get home from school is turn that on right away. Obviously it’s shut down right now, but I’m hoping it returns in August.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “I would definitely say one of my favorite players is Lionel Messi, he’s one of the best players of all time, arguably. He plays on FC Barcelona and it’s just insane with what he’s able to do on the soccer field, he’s like an attacker. Like every year he gets the most goals scored, the most assists, the most dribbles, the most free-kick goals. He’s just insane in everything with his passing and goal-scoring abilities.”
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate?
A: “I would say one of the hardest things that I always struggled with growing up was keeping my composure in games. My longtime coach (Drew Bretsch) and even my dad (Jason), who coaches me at TI, would always have to tell me that soccer is more than just a ball at your foot, like it’s a brain game, too. You have to be smart and if you let one small thing get to your head, it can take you out of the game, so you have to learn to be mentally tough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.