Q: What made you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I always played baseball, but I was getting bored with it. I didn’t really have much to do, so I tried golf and I just fell in love with it.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in your sport?
A: “My experience at (the Section 3 state qualifier) at Seven Oaks Country Club at Colgate in my eighth and ninth grade years. It really opened my eyes.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “When Tiger Woods came back to win the Masters (in 2019). The fact he got so low with the life issues and the DUI and then to see him bounce back was huge.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “LeBron James because I also play basketball and he just takes control of a game.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in that sport?
A: “My golf coach Shannon Amo told me to take it hole-by-hole and to shake it off if you make a mistake.”
