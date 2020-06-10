Q: Do you remember the moment that you fell in love with basketball?
A: “Well, I always used to play in the backyard with my sister and my dad and that’s how I fell in love with the sport. We always would play countless one-on-ones and it would always lead to fights, I always wanted to be better than her. So I’d always go out and shoot with her and my dad and that is mainly how I fell in love with the game.”
Q: As an athlete, you’ve had a few good moments, but what’s your favorite moment as an athlete so far in basketball?
A: “When we won the sectional championship when I was in 8th grade.”
Q: What was so special about that moment aside from winning a championship?
A: “Well we had our whole community out there to support us and that was just amazing and we broke school history that day for winning the first ever sectional championship and for having the best record in girls basketball. And I just thought it was so great because I could be a part of that, and I was at such a young age that it was just awesome to see the experience of being in that glory moment.”
Q: As a sports fan, whether you cheer on a professional or college team, what’s your favorite moment?
A: “Well (when Syracuse beat Duke) at the buzzer beater and everybody stormed the court and I was there so I stormed the court with my friends, so it was pretty cool.”
Q: Who is an athlete you look up to?
A: “I look up to my sister (Madyson) the most because she’s shown me what strength really is from tearing both ACL’s and overcoming that. And playing a whole basketball season on a torn ACL, it’s amazing and I just look up to her for her strength and her courage. It’s awesome and she helped me get to where I am today with that, playing with me and pushing me to do my best.”
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach?
A: “The best piece of advice I received was from Lynn Hoover, she said that if I work hard that I will get where I want to be. That’s what I’m doing and I hope to play college basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.