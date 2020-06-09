Q: What made you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I just love how peaceful and quiet the water is. I love the free movement of it.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in your sport?
A: “When I see younger swimmers succeed. I love mentoring the newer swimmers that come through the program. I love seeing them win and they come up to you say, ‘thank you for helping me.’ It’s so thrilling.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “Seeing how hard someone works in any sport and seeing that push that makes them succeed.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “It’s (U.S. Olympic gold medalist) Missy Franklin who got me interested in swimming. My mom was the one that showed me her doing the backstroke and I wanted to do what she did.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in that sport?
A: “My future college coach Michael Smiechowski at Alfred State said it doesn’t matter if you finish first or last, as long you do your best to meet your personal goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.