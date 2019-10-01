Former local basketball coach George Gordon, who led the Gouverneur boys basketball team for more than 25 years, died Tuesday, Section 10 athletic director Carl Normandin announced. Gordon died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
A Potsdam native, Gordon would have turned 63 on Saturday.
Gordon coached several Section 10 sports, mostly with Gouverneur, and was best known as a basketball coach. He won numerous Section 10 basketball championships with the Wildcats and coached players like Nate and Brian Leonard, who went on to standout football careers after high school.
Gordon most recently coached varsity with his alma mater, Potsdam high school, guiding the girls basketball team in 2015. Gordon was also an assistant coach with the Canton boys basketball program and worked with standouts like Declan Porter, who graduated last June. Gordon started his high school coaching career as a junior varsity boys coach at Potsdam High School, working with longtime coach Steve Kmack.
Gordon also played under Kmack while a member of the Potsdam high school basketball team.
Gordon, who attended SUNY Potsdam, also spent time working under legendary Bears coach Jerry Welsh, a Massena native who led SUNY Potsdam to two NCAA Division III championships.
Gordon worked with Gouverneur’s football program for several years and he was also the outdoor track and field coach for the Wildcats for many years.
Gordon also served Section 10 in other ways, working at the table and ticket desk for championship events for what Normandin calls, “The Crew”.
“This is a pretty elite group of men and women who work our winter playoffs as admission/ticket takers, security, greeters, program sales and whatever else is needed to make our tourney such a great experience,” Normandin said in his email Tuesday. “I have spoken to George’s son, Derek, who runs our main clock for our hoops tourney. He and the family are on their way home tonight and will have final arrangements out sometime Wednesday or Thursday at the latest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.