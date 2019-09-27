(check back for updates)
Game of the Week
Gouverneur at OFA, 7 p.m.
Area Section 3 games
Carthage at Central Square, 6:30 p.m.
Indian River at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Cortland at South Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Fowler at Lowville, 7 p.m.
General Brown at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
Thousand Islands at Frankfort-Schuyler, 7 p.m.
Other Section 10 games
Canton at St. Lawrence Central, 6 p.m.
Watertown at Massena, 7 p.m.
Malone at Potsdam, 7 p.m.
8-Man
Cooperstown at South Lewis, 7 p.m.
