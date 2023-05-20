COPENHAGEN — Brittan Cross left the pitcher’s mound to catch a fly ball for the final out, then all the emotion he had channeled through a complete-game gem poured out as the Belleville Henderson baseball team celebrated its long-awaited championship.

Cross tallied 13 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout, Cayden Randall delivered a two-run single during a breakthrough fifth inning, and the top-seeded Panthers beat the No. 2 Lyme Lakers, 4-0, in the Frontier League “D” Division playoff final Saturday at Copenhagen High School.

