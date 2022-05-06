WATERTOWN — Possessing a bulldog-like mentality on the mound, Aaron Luther continues to lead the way for the Carthage baseball team.
The senior right-hander fired a two-hitter and was backed by timely defense as the Comets blanked rival Watertown, 2-0, on Friday in a Frontier League “A” Division game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Carthage (9-4 overall, 7-3 league) completed a three-game season sweep of the Cyclones, with Luther winning two games, to take command in the division.
“It feels really good,” Luther said. “We had for the most part solid defense, I’ve felt really confident every start I’ve had. I felt extremely confident in our defense and never questioned them a bit.”
Luther also won the first game of the series in Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Watertown in which he tossed a one-hitter, striking out eight.
On Friday, Luther recorded nine strikeouts and did not walk a batter while allowing only a pair of singles.
“He throws with energy, man, he gives us a lot of confidence because he throws strikes,” Carthage coach Joe Sech said of Luther. “He throws hard and keeps them off-balance when he can and he’s just gritty. He gives us that first-pitch strike and he does a nice job. He’s just got an edge out there and he’s really focused. He’s an important piece for us.”
Luther was most efficient, totaling 78 pitches, with 60 going for strikes.
“Just a fastball-curveball mix, honestly,” Luther said. “Just keeping them off balance, that’s it, just mixing them in, that’s what coach taught me.”
“He’s been awesome,” Sech said of Luther, now 5-2 on the season. “Before this game, he had a 0.48 (earned-run average) and then he pitches another game like this, it’s unbelievable. He’s just awesome and so steady.”
Luther prevailed in a pitchers’ duel with Watertown (5-5, 5-4), as he struck out the side in the first two innings and allowed only two base runners to reach as far as second base.
“It was a hard-fought game, it was a good game by both teams,” Watertown coach Riley Moonan said. “It was a pitchers’ duel and a lot of good defense out there and we hit a couple balls hard, but they made some plays.”
Such was the case in the fifth inning, with Carthage leading 2-0, Ian Fitzsimmons reached on a one-out single and stole second base, but Luther struck out the next two batters work out of trouble.
After Luther recorded a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth, all on groundouts, the Cyclones leadoff batter in the seventh reached on an infield error. One out later, the Comets turned an infield double play to secure the win.
“It’s really big, we’re playing really good,” Carthage catcher Mason Moser said of sweeping the series against Watertown. “We’re finally hitting the ball and getting decent defense.”
In contrast to Thursday’s 11-6 win over Watertown during which Carthage totaled 11 hits, it generated just three singles, including two from center fielder Thomas Storms.
The Comets manufactured their two runs, both coming in the fourth.
“Any way that we can, that’s baseball, we score any way that we can,” Sech said.
Alex Mono walked, Storms singled to center field and Dawson Widrick reached on a bunt single to load the bases.
One out later, Mono scored as Garret Decillis reached on an infield error. Shay Sinitiere then hit a comebacker to Watertown pitcher Danny Mauer, who threw home to record the force out. But, after the catcher threw to first base on the same sequence, the first baseman held the ball and Widrick raced home and scored for a 2-0 Carthage lead.
“He did that on his own,” Sech said of Widrick’s instinct and decision to run home.
Watertown’s P.J. Fadel, who pitched and was outdueled by Luther on Tuesday, pitched three shutout innings, striking out five and walking three, before he was relieved by Mauer starting the fourth inning.
“P.J.’s arm started bothering him, so I wasn’t going to let him throw any more, so I had to make an adjustment,” Moonan said. “But Danny came in and he pitched very, very well for us. He’s only a sophomore and he’s only going to get better and better.”
Carthage opened up a game and a half lead over Watertown in the division. The defending division champion Comets have three league games left, while Watertown has three league games.
“In the second game, we had two pitchers come in (Alex Fargo and Mono) and they sealed the deal, they were lights out,” Luther said of Thursday’s win. “I couldn’t ask for better teammates.”
Carthage wrapped up divisional play, having won five of six games, including winning two of three games against Indian River earlier.
“These guys are a blast, it’s just so much fun,” Sech said. “Beating Watertown like this in a series is big and against the “A” Division if you’re 5-1, you’re doing something right and these kids deserve to be happy and they deserve to hold their heads up high.”
“We’re pretty excited, but we’re ready to move on,” Luther said. “We’ve got Lowville (today) and we’re just looking ahead now, we’re trying to keep the streak going, we’re just trying to keep the train moving.”
Watertown has now lost three straight games after sweeping Indian River in a three-game series last week.
“But I’m proud of the guys, each game we got a little bit better and better,” Moonan said. “We’ve just got to look at the positives, we’re halfway through the season and we’re trying to keep their spirits up and get a win (today).”
