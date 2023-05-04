ADAMS — With overcast skies and temperatures dipping into the 40s, the South Jefferson High School baseball lineup took a little extra time to heat up Thursday.
The Spartans piled on six runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 7-3 Frontier League “B” Division victory over Lowville, remaining undefeated.
South Jefferson improved to 10-0 overall and Lowville dropped to 6-2 with a doubleheader on tap for today between the divisional foes to complete their season series.
“This kind of settles us in a little bit but we know that the job’s not finished yet, we’d like to take all three obviously, and we’re going to try to come out firing tomorrow,” South Jefferson senior Zachary Blevins said.
South Jefferson entered the bottom of the fifth inning with the game tied at one run apiece before taking full command.
Sophomore Grant Clark led off with a double and Josh Matteson followed with a bunt single.
Nolan Widrick then blasted a double to left-center field to score two runs, and Blevins drove him home with a single to push the Spartans edge to 4-1.
“We’re a good hitting team, so we all have the confidence that we can get it going,” said Nolan Widrick, who also pitched the final three innings to secure the victory. “Grant Clark, he’s a younger guy, he really stepped up and led it off with a big hit, and it just really got the train moving for us.”
Josh Matteson later singled home a run in the fifth, and freshman Nate Matteson also drove home a run in the decisive frame.
South Jefferson tallied seven hits, sent 12 batters to the plate, and forced two pitching changes by Lowville before finishing the fifth with a 7-1 advantage.
“The hitting is contagious, we’ve got a lot of guys all through the lineup, coming off the bench that can all contribute,” South Jefferson coach Kyle Peters said. “Getting some good swings on pitches we were looking for was probably the big turnaround, getting some balls in gaps, and then getting loose and running the bases well.”
South Jefferson escaped an early jam to keep itself in position to later seize control.
Lowville loaded the bases in the top of the first inning before South Jefferson recorded the first out, but starter Kaleb Peters held them off with a force out at home, a strikeout, and a fly out to end the inning scoreless.
Lowville stranded 12 baserunners overall — at least one every inning — with five hits, six walks, and two hit batters reaching base.
“We’ve got a really good defense behind us, we know as pitchers that we can throw strikes and the defense is going to shine and make plays for you,” Nolan Widrick said. “It’s nice having that confidence knowing your guys are going to have your back.”
Nate Widrick ripped a two-run single in the seventh, but Lowville was unable to threaten any further.
South Jefferson has allowed a total of 17 runs in 10 games and no team has scored more than three runs against the Spartans all season.
“We know anybody can make a play out there, we have confidence in our defense,” Blevins said. “We also have a lot of good pitchers that can get outs, so we’re always confident no matter what the situation is.”
The matchup pitted two of the top three offensive teams in the league, both only trailing for Beaver River for most runs scored entering Thursday.
The Spartans claimed their seventh straight win over the Red Raiders and swept the three-game season series in 2021 and 2022. Lowville’s last win in the series came on May 21, 2019.
