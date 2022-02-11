WATERTOWN — Lewis County was well represented at the Frontier League boys basketball playoffs Thursday night, with Lowville and Beaver River leading the way.
The Red Raiders defeated rival General Brown, 53-47, in the league’s “B” Division final at Jefferson Community College to win the team’s fourth straight league championship.
Earlier, the Beavers outlasted South Lewis, 52-50, to claim the “C” Division playoff title on the same court to secure their third straight league postseason crown.
LOWVILLE 53, GENERAL BROWN 47
Brody Brown scored 18 points and Elijah Englehart contributed 17 points as the top-seeded Red Raiders grinded out a victory over the second-seeded Lions in the “B” Division final.
Lowville (18-1) continued its legacy of success.
“It’s always a grind when we play them,” Brown said of General Brown. “We’ve played them three times and it’s been a grind every time to just come out and beat them. But we know what we have to do, we stay in shape and practice for them. So it’s good to get your final product against these guys.”
Dalton Myers finished with 12 points for the Red Raiders as part of a balanced scoring attack.
“It was a good win, it was a team effort all the way around,” Englehart said. “We had to execute in the second half, we were really slow coming out to start the third (quarter), so the fourth quarter is what really put it away. No one can match our conditioning, we work hard everyday in practice for these games.”
General Brown got off to a strong start, building an early 3-0 lead and trailed 16-11 through the first quarter.
After Lowville built a 33-18 lead through the first half, the Lions drew within seven points twice in the third quarter, but the Englehart hit a 3-point field goal to close out the third quarter for a 46-36 Red Raiders’ edge.
But the Lions clawed their way back within three points in the fourth quarter, generating an 11-4 run — capped by a 3-pointer from Aidan McManaman with two minutes left to close to 50-47.
“A big floor at JCC, so our conditioning really helped, we worked really hard in practice working on our running and everything,” Brown said. “We’re just trying to out run them and keep it going. We hit shots in the first half, but not as many in the second half, but we did come out on top in the end.”
Englehart followed with a lay-in with 1:20 left and added a free throw with 8.9 seconds remaining for the final margin.
“They changed a lot from what they did the previous game,” Englehart said of General Brown. “So it was just us adjusting to what they were doing. They had a new kid play (Derian Salter) and we had to adjust to his play and counter what they were trying to do.”
The Red Raiders have won all three meetings with the Lions this season, including a 51-46 triumph in overtime Jan. 11 in Lowville.
“We knew General Brown, even though they got outplayed like that in the first half, we knew they would battle back,” Lowville coach Zach Shambo said. “We know that they’re a great team and they’re well coached, it seems like we battle with them everytime. We know they’re tough as hell and they’re not going to quit.”
Lowville had claimed division playoff titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020 before the 2020-21 season was shortened to eight games because of the pandemic.
“I think it’s special,” Shambo said of the team’s league playoff run. “We’ve had great players and some great parents and great support the last five, six seven years. It’s been awesome, the kids have put in a ton of time and it’s paying off for everybody.”
As they prepare for sectionals, the Red Raiders have also won back-to-back Section 3 titles in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
Tucker Rosbrook scored 17 points to pace General Brown (14-4), which had won its previous nine games before Thursday.
“Absolutely, it was a tough one,” General Brown coach Matt Fiske said. “I think if we would have started the game the way we finished it with that intensity, we would have had a better outcome. But overall, I’m proud of them.”
BEAVER RIVER 52, SOUTH LEWIS 50
Kade Schneider and Matthew Knight each scored 11 points to pace a balanced effort — and Lucas Roes hit the game-winning basket in the final seconds — as the second-seeded Beavers knocked off the top-seeded Falcons.
“It feels great, the first two times we didn’t get it done, but the third time we got them, Roes said. “There’s still more work to do, then.”
Beaver River (11-8) led for the entire game until the final minute when Aidan McGuire scored a pair of baskets, including a layup with 40.2 seconds remaining, to give the Falcons their first lead of the night, 48-47.
After Knight drained a 3-pointer for a 50-48 Beavers’ lead, the Falcons tied the game at 50-all on Parker Kristoff’s outside jump shot.
Roes then scored the game-winner on an outside jump shot with 2.9 seconds left for the final margin.
“That was really intense,” Roes said of the final minute. “I felt good in that situation, I knew it was going in.”
Beaver River made 10 3-pointers, including three straight treys to open the game for a 9-0 lead. Schneider and Knight each totaled a trio of 3-pointers, with Roes contributing a pair.
“It feels good, they beat twice, so we knew we had to come out and play,” Schneider said. “We got off to a hot start with Matt and we just crashed the boards and played good defense and hit our shots.”
The Beavers led 28-21 at halftime and carried a 42-34 edge into the final quarter after Schneider drained one of his 3-pointers to close the third quarter.
“Hats off to our guys, Lucas and Kade and our starters are great players,” Beaver River coach Zac Lehman said. “But our support players really came through, Matthew Knight came out hitting shots to get us going, everybody stepped up. Derrick Zehr has played big, David Duell, they all just came to play. And hats off to South Lewis, too, they’re a great team, we battled them all season long and we came out on top of this one but had to battle through it.”
Beaver River also won the division’s playoff championship in 2019 and 2020.
“This is very gratifying,” said Lehman, who is in his first season as varsity coach. “The hardest thing about this year has been the outside of basketball stuff. And for these guys to go through and battle through it, we had the COVID stuff and all the things you deal with off the court. And for all that work and to battle through it and have a normal season and have it pay off at the end, is really rewarding.”
McGuire scored a game-high 23 points for South Lewis (12-8), which won the previous two meetings en route to winning the division’s regular-season title.
“Their big guys are great, Aidan and Parker,” Lehman said, “And I think with us having to play against that a little outsized all year long we’ve learned to kind of match through that and stick with the game plan. Our guys just work hard all the time.”
