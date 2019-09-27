HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
The Frontier League girls soccer postseason will feature just one championship this season as the “A” Division’s teams are the only league playoff contenders, according to the postseason schedule released by the league office.
The “A” Division, which includes Carthage, Immaculate Heart Central, Indian River and Watertown, is set to play semifinals Oct. 15 at the home site of the top seeds and play the championship at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at General Brown High School in Dexter.
In recent years, the “D” Division joined the Frontier League girls playoffs, but the addition of Sandy Creek to the division this year added two more games to each “D” Division team’s slate. State rules limit teams to playing 16 regular-season games each season, which includes league playoffs.
Frontier League boys soccer will feature championships in the “A” and “D” Divisions. Semifinals are slated Oct. 15 at the site of the top seeds. The title games will follow the girls “A” Division final Oct. 17 at General Brown. The “A” Division boys final is set for 6 p.m., followed by the “D” Division boys final at 8 p.m.
