OSWEGO — Sammy Angelo poured in 46 points as the Indian River boys basketball team beat Oswego, 64-56, in a nonleague game on Wednesday night.
Angelo hit 12 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and 14 free throws for the Warriors (3-3).
Mike Douglas connected for 20 points and Garret Besaw added 19 for the Buccaneers (3-6).
COPENHAGEN 49, THOUSAND ISLANDS 38
Keegan Morrow’s 17 points guided the Golden Knights to a Frontier League crossover victory over the Vikings in Copenhagen.
Cody Powis pitched in 10 points for Copenhagen (7-2, 7-1).
Joey Melfi tallied 17 points for Thousand Islands (7-3, 4-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LAFARGEVILLE 41, SOUTH LEWIS 39
Josie Barton sank both free throws with 4.1 seconds left in regulation as the Red Knights edged the Falcons in a crossover game in Turin.
Barton scored 20 points and Kiana Malveaux added 10 points for LaFargeville (5-3, 5-2).
Chloe Hunziker led all scorers with 23 points for South Lewis (1-7, 1-6).
LYME 44. ALEXANDRIA 28
Olivia Ososkalo generated 11 points as the Indians topped the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay.
Simarra Willett and Francesca Gamel each contributed 10 points for Lyme (7-1, 6-1).
Bridget Watson totaled 10 points for Alexandria (0-7, 0-6).
GENERAL BROWN 69, IHC 24
Ainsley Fuller’s 18 points propelled the Lions to a “B” Division win over the Cavaliers (3-3, 1-3) in Dexter.
Emma Dupee netted 13 points for General Brown (4-3, 4-1).
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 60, CARTHAGE 18
Ken Melton scored a pin 22 seconds to win his match at 138 pounds as the Warriors earned a key Frontier League “A” Division victory over the rival Comets in Carthage.
Kane Lynch (106), Parker Ashley (113), Alex Booth (120), Logan Patterson (132), Gabe Lynch (152) and Davin Dewaine (220) each recorded pins for Indian River (11-0, 6-0).
Thomas Albright (182) and Collin Null (285) each logged pins for Carthage (3-1).
GENERAL BROWN 51, WATERTOWN 27
Chester Grazier (132 pounds), David O’Neil (138) and Nick Rogers (195) each registered pins as the Lions beat the host Cyclones in an interdivisional meet.
Sheamus Devine won his match at 160 via decision for General Brown (8-1, 3-1).
Jack Clough (106) and Joseph Clark (152) took their match via fall for Watertown (2-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 4, IMMACULATE HEART 3
Matthew Cramer scored his second goal of the game with 14 seconds remaining in regulation as the Northstars rallied for a Section 3 Division I victory over the Cavaliers in Cicero.
Cramer’s goal capped a three-goal rally in the third period for Cicero-North Syracuse (3-5, 1-1).
Donovan Howard, Mick O’Donnell and Carson Barrett each scored for Immaculate Heart Central (3-6, 1-3).
VOLLEYBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Leah Ingerson led the Vikings with 11 kills as they beat the Lions, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20, in a Frontier League interdivisional match in Clayton.
Autumn Davis provided seven aces and Kerrigan Wiley notched eight kills for Thousand Islands (2-6).
Kailin McManaman tallied six kills, five points and four digs while Maya Carroll scored five points and five digs for General Brown (0-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.