CARTHAGE — Kadince Bach doubled twice and drove home four runs as the Carthage softball team held off Indian River, 14-13, in a Frontier League “A” Division game Monday.
Shantel Cox contributed three runs batted in for the Comets (6-5, 1-3).
The Warriors (2-5, 2-4) scored five runs in the sixth inning.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 17, GENERAL BROWN 7
Alayna Bush got three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs as the Spartans earned a critical “B” Division victory over the Lions in Adams.
Emma Schafer struck out 14 and Bryanna Moroughan chipped in two hits and two RBIs for South Jefferson (8-1, 8-0).
Ally Wargo homered for General Brown (8-3, 7-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 13, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Ali Swenson homered and drove in two runs as the Vikings beat the Falcons (7-6, 6-4) in a “C” Division matchup at Turin.
Delaney Wiley earned the win, added three hits and two runs batted in for Thousand Islands (10-2, 8-2).
BEAVER RIVER 13, SANDY CREEK 8
Caydence Paragon went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Beavers upended the Comets in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Sarah Evan got the victory with a complete-game effort for Beaver River (6-4, 5-4).
Baylee Williams collected two hits for Sandy Creek (6-2, 5-2).
ALEXANDRIA 23, COPENHAGEN 7 (5)
Elizabeth Travers tripled, singled and drove in three runs as the Purple Ghosts downed the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Bridget Watson finished a home run short of the cycle for Alexandria (7-1, 6-1).
Samantha Stokely homered and singled for Copenhagen (1-8, 1-7).
LYME 7, SACKETS HARBOR 2
Kaitlin DaSilva went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Indians topped the Patriots in a “D” Division matchup in Chaumont.
Callie LaFontaine added a pair of hits for Lyme (6-4).
Peyton Britton supplied two hits, including a triple, for Sackets Harbor (4-7, 4-6).
LAFARGEVILLE 14, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4
Marlee Gill drove in seven runs with two triples and two doubles as the Red Knights defeated the Panthers in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Brooke McKee went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for LaFargeville (3-8, 3-7).
Shannon Simpson plated a run for Belleville Henderson (2-5).
BASEBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 11-15, GENERAL BROWN 1-3
Logan Hess collected four hits across two games as the Spartans (11-1) earned a “B” Division sweep over the Lions in Dexter.
Aiden McManaman got three hits in two games for General Brown (1-11).
BEAVER RIVER 11, SANDY CREEK 1 (6)
Brandon Atwood spun a complete-game one-hitter as the Beavers beat the Comets in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Brayden Campeau notched two hits and two RBIs while Jake Boliver got his first varsity hit for Beaver River (11-2, 10-1).
Maddox Palmer registered a hit for Sandy Creek (2-10).
CARTHAGE 11, INDIAN RIVER 1 (6)
Aaron Luther struck out 14 as the Comets bested the Warriors in an “A” Division game in Carthage.
Tommy Storms recorded three hits and two RBIs for Carthage (5-4, 3-3).
Reshawn Prince provided a pair of hits for Indian River (3-5).
COPENHAGEN 11, ALEXANDRIA 0 (6)
Cody Powis hurled a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts as the Golden Knights blanked the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Lucas Graves doubled twice as part of a four-hit effort with three RBIs for Copenhagen (7-4, 6-4).
Jarrett Matice logged two hits for Alexandria (1-4).
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 16, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Jack Clough’s four goals powered the host Cyclones to a FL win over the Vikings (0-8, 0-7).
Evan Richardson made 13 saves, while Vince Lavarnway added a goal and four assists for Watertown (7-3, 5-1).
GIRLS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 10, NEW HARTFORD 9
Bella Davis scored five goals as the Warriors upset the Spartans in a nonleague game at Philadelphia.
Michaela Delles netted a pair of goals and Liz Payne stopped 17 shots for Indian River (4-6).
Sophia Campola and Mary Fiorentino each scored twice for New Hartford (6-2).
