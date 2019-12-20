SANDY CREEK — Jarett Beach scored a game-high 25 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and totaled six blocked shots as LaFargeville’s boys basketball team edged Sandy Creek, 48-47, on Thursday night in a Frontier League “D” Division game.
Beach drained a free throw with 5.7 seconds left to lift the Red Knights (1-3).
Addison Waterman contributed 12 points for LaFargeville.
Taylib Kimball scored 20 points to pace Sandy Creek (1-5, 1-4) and Adam Hilton scored 13 points.
LYME 72, BEAVER RIVER 54
Isaiah Wilson and Kyle Gaumes each scored 26 points to help Lyme stay undefeated in the FL, defeating Beaver River at Chaumont.
Wilson also finished with nine rebounds, nine assists and six steals for the Indians (6-1, 5-0). Tyler Wilson had seven points along with Jake Bombard.
Lincoln Becker and Dylan Williams each had 11 points for Beaver River (4-2, 3-1).
LOWVILLE 67, IMMACULATE HEART 22
Chad Bach scored 11 points and Damon Krop contributed 10 points to lead a balanced effort as the Red Raiders (4-1, 4-0) cruised to a “B” Division win over the Cavaliers (0-4) at Immaculate Heart Central.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 64, WATERTOWN 17
Jaynne Alcock led four scorers in double figures with 18 points as Indian River captured an “A” Division victory in Philadelphia.
LaKaiya Butcher scored 11 points and Ravan Marsell and Adrien LaMora each scored 10 for the Warriors (3-2, 1-1).
Lilly Renzi finished with five points for Watertown (0-3, 0-2).
LAFARGEVILLE 51, SACKETS HARBOR 19
Josie Barton finished with a game-high 19 points to help LaFargeville defeat Sackets Harbor in a “D” Division game in LaFargeville.
Barton hit four 2-pointers, three 3-pointers and two free throws, while Madison Briggs also hit three 3-pointers for the Red Knights (3-3, 3-1).
Savanah Chiodi scored a team-high nine points for Sackets Harbor (0-4, 0-4).
LYME 60, BEAVER RIVER 42
Olivia Ososkalo led Lyme in scoring with 20 points in the Indians’ crossover victory over Beaver River in Beaver Falls.
Ososkalo also added six steals and four assists. Simarra Willett contributed 13 points and four assists while Riley Aubertine had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Indians (5-1, 4-1).
Brynn Rice and Brenna Mast scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, for Beaver River (1-5, 1-4).
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE 3, WATERTOWN 2
Liya Mace totaled 14 service points, including three aces, and contributed 46 assists, five kills and three digs as the Comets edged the Cyclones in an “A” Division match in Watertown.
Mikenzie Martens contributed 17 service points, including five aces, along with 12 kills, four assists and 21 digs for Carthage (5-0, 4-0), which prevailed, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 20-25 and 25-21.
Laura Albright chipped in 13 service points, 15 kills, three assists and 11 digs for the Comets.
Bayleigh Woodard totaled eight service points, including three aces, 36 assists and six digs for Watertown (2-3), Kayla Wilson tallied 17 service points, including six aces, and Tiffany Russell contributed 18 kills and 15 digs.
LOWVILLE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Hannah Gyore totaled 18 assists and 10 aces and Grace Myers added 13 kills as the Red Raiders swept the Lions in a “B” Division match in Dexter.
Cassandra Jacobsen chipped in seven kills for Lowville (2-5, 2-4), which defeated General Brown, 25-11, 25-14 and 25-11.
Natalie Favret totaled six digs and Katelyn Robinson contributed seven service points for the Lions (0-6).
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE 42, SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 41
Nick Loehr (132 pounds), Thomas Albright (182) and Sam Albright (113) each won by pin to propel the Comets (3-0) past the Spartans in an interdivisional meet in Adams.
Najuan Williams won by technical fall for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (1-2), and Phillip Kissman (152), Tyler Mousaw (195) and Matthew Fox (220) each won by fall.
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN WINS TWO IN TRI-MEET
Watertown picked up a couple of wins over Indian River and Beaver River in a tri-meet at Watertown. The Cyclones defeated Indian River, 103-67, and Beaver River, 105-57.
Xander Gaige enjoyed four first-place finishes for the Cyclones (4-0, 3-0). He placed first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, and was a member of the first-place 200 and 400 relays.
Indian River defeated Beaver River, 93-73. The Warriors (3-4, 2-3) racked up seven second-place finishes, Kaden McConnell took the 100 backstroke.
Macaiah Landis placed second in the 200 free for Beaver River (4-3, 3-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON WINS TWO IN TRI-MEET
South Jefferson defeated FL foes Gouverneur and Lowville in a tri-meet at Gouverneur. The Spartans blew out the Wildcats, 129-35, and defeated the Red Raiders, 96-74.
South Jefferson (4-1, 2-1) won three events — Cole Bennett in the 200 individual medley and in the 200 and 400 free relays.
Solomon Rosner and Matthew Garrison each won two events for Lowville (5-2, 3-1). Rosner took the 50 and 100 free races, while Garrison captured the 100 fly and 500 free.
Anthony DeJesus won the 200 free and 100 breaststroke for Gouverneur (0-4, 0-4).
