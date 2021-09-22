CLAYTON — Brayden Richmond totaled a goal and an assist as Belleville Henderson’s boys soccer team blanked Thousand Islands, 3-0, on Tuesday in a Frontier League division crossover game.
Hayden Allen and Teagan Costello each added goals for the Panthers (7-0 overall, 6-0 division) against the Vikings (3-3, 2-2).
LYME 4, COPENHAGEN 2
Derrike Goutremout tallied a pair of goals to spark the Indians to a “D” Division victory over the Golden Knights in Copenhagen.
Derek Radley and Jon LaFontaine scored a goal each for Lyme (5-1) and Alex Radley recorded a pair of assists.
Caden Miller contributed a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (2-3).
BEAVER RIVER 2, SACKETS HARBOR 0
David Duell II tallied a goal and assisted on another as the Beavers topped the Patriots in a nonleague game in Beaver Falls.
Andrew Chartrand scored a goal for Beaver River (2-4) against Sackets Harbor (1-5, 1-4).
LOWVILLE 3, INDIAN RIVER 1
Jeremiah Krop, Espen Matuszczak and Carter Green scored a goal each as the Red Raiders edged the Warriors in a division crossover game in Lowville.
Christian Dunckel recorded a pair of assists for Lowville (5-1, 3-1), and goalie Colton Simpson finished with four saves.
Caleb Adams tallied a goal and an assist for Indian River (2-5, 0-4), and Joe Raap made six saves.
CARTHAGE 2, GENERAL BROWN 0
Gage Marino scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal as the Comets blanked the Lions in a division crossover game in Dexter.
Sebastian Russell tallied a goal in the second half for Carthage (5-3, 1-3), and goalie Deveraux Watson made five saves to record the shutout.
Tucker Rosbrook finished with 14 saves for General Brown (2-4-1, 1-4-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 4, IMMACULATE HEART 2
Four different players generated a goal each as the Spartans defeated the Cavaliers in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Regan Lawlee distributed two assists for South Jefferson (6-1-1), and goalie Evan Widrick finished with seven saves. Aiden Marroquin scored a pair of goals for Immaculate Heart Central (0-3).
UTICA PROCTOR 2, WATERTOWN 1
Ismail Borow’s two goals guided the Raiders to a nonleague win over the host Cyclones.
Amir Halilovic assisted on both goals and Garrett Nanna made four saves for Utica Proctor (6-1).
Matt Cole notched a goal for Watertown (5-2-1).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH LEWIS SWEEPS
South Lewis placed three runners in the top five to beat Thousand Islands and Carthage in a Frontier League interdivision tri-meet in Clayton.
Sisters Lexi Bernard and Brynn Bernard both finished the 2.9-mile course in 19 minutes, 53 seconds while Mallory Kraeger was close behind in fourth for South Lewis (4-0), which beat Thousand Islands, 19-36.
Hazel Cleaves placed fifth overall with a mark of 21:28 for Thousand Islands (3-1). McKinley Fielding was first overall for Carthage (0-4) with a time of 17:32. The Comets did not field a complete team.
BEAVER RIVER TAKES TWO
Anna Roggie led a contingent of five Beavers runners in the top six as they swept past Indian River and Watertown in an interdivision tri-meet at Philadelphia.
Roggie clocked in a time of 22:02.2 on the 5-kilometer course while Ava Campeau took second for Beaver River (2-1), which topped Indian River, 17-43. Watertown did not field a complete team.
Kierra Gabriel registered a mark of 24:49.6 to finish third for Indian River (2-2). Ella Valentine was the top finisher for Watertown (1-3) with an eighth-place showing.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
CARTHAGE WINS TWICE
Brogan Fielding finished second overall as Carthage beat South Lewis and Thousand Islands in a three-way Frontier League interdivision meet at Clayton.
Fielding ran the 2.9-mile course in 16:02 while Wayland Horton picked up fourth for Carthage (2-2), which beat Thousand Islands, 21-40. South Lewis did not turn in a complete score.
Michael McCarthy placed third for Thousand Islands (2-2) with a mark of 17:18, while Collin Stafford of South Lewis (0-3) was the overall winner with a time of 15:49.
BEAVER RIVER GETS PAIR
Beaver River grabbed the top four spots as they swept Watertown and Indian River in an interdivision tri-meet in Philadelphia.
Colton Kempney was the fastest overall runner with a time of 17:21 on the 5K course, while Brayden Campeau, Conner Zehr and Ethan Moore got top-four slots for Beaver River (3-0), which beat Watertown, 15-50, and Indian River, 17-43.
Hector Ramos and Elijah Johnston were fifth and sixth, respectively, to lead Indian River (2-2) over Watertown (2-2) by a score of 17-38.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 104,5, LOWVILLE 75.5
Jasmine Ferguson won in three events as the Cyclones topped the Red Raiders in a battle of Frontier League division leaders in Watertown.
Ferguson got wins in the 100-yard butterfly, 200 individual medley and was part of the winning 200 medley relay for Watertown (5-0).
Shelby Law placed first in the 200 freestyle and was part of the first-place 200 and 400 freestyle relays for Lowville (4-1-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 100, BEAVER RIVER 74
Ava Burns claimed four first-place finishes as the Spartans bested the Beavers in an interdivision matchup in Adams.
Burns claimed victories in the 100-yard butterfly, 200 individual medley, 200 and 400 freestyle relays for South Jefferson (4-1-1).
Emma Dicob won the diving competition for Beaver River (2-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 95, INDIAN RIVER 80
Four different Vikings won three events as they defeated the Warriors in an interdivision meet at Clayton.
Kelsey Flora, Caryse Oliver, Franchesca Cartaya and Claire Ward all gained three first-place finishes for Thousand Islands (2-3). All four swimmers teamed up as part of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay for the Vikings.
Madison McCraine, Marra Dickinson, Cadence Muchnikoff and Liberty Severs all won twice for Indian River (1-4).
CARTHAGE 100, SOUTH LEWIS 80
Alexandria Stewart grabbed victories in three events as the Comets topped the Falcons in an interdivision meet at Carthage.
Stewart won the 100-yard butterfly and was part of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for Carthage (3-4).
Abigail Litts was first in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay for South Lewis (0-6, 0-5).
