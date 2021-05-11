WATERTOWN — Ramsey Burnard scored six goals and goalie Craig Cratsenberg made 17 saves as Indian River edged Watertown 9-8 in a Frontier League boys lacrosse game Tuesday.
Joseph Petrus scored three goals for Indian River (1-2 overall) and Rowan Marsell recorded a pair of assists.
Vince Lavarnway totaled four goals and an assist for Watertown (2-1, 1-1) and Evan Burnett tallied a goal and an assist.
Evan Richardson finished with six saves for the Cyclones.
GENERAL BROWN 17, CARTHAGE 7
Corey O’Connor totaled six goals and two assists as the Lions remained unbeaten in the Frontier League with a victory over the Comets in Dexter.
Anthony Kemp scored three goals for General Brown (5-2, 4-0), Morgan Milkowich tallied two goals and an assist and goalie Joe Clement made seven saves to record the win.
Carter Kempney scored five goals to pace Carthage (2-2, 2-1) and goalie Corey Decker made 16 saves.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 17, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Alex Jacobs totaled seven points, including scoring two goals, and Austin Mesler totaled four goals and three assists as the Spartans topped the Vikings in a Frontier League game in Adams.
Ethan Hopkins contributed two goals and two assists for South Jefferson (1-1) and Chandler Johnson scored a pair of goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 18, WATERTOWN 2
Macy Shultz totaled five goals and two assists and Karsyn Burnash contributed four goals and assisted on another to pace the Spartans past the Cyclones in a Frontier League game in Adams.
Julia Garvin tallied a goal and four assists for South Jefferson (5-1, 4-0) and Jordyn Badalato scored a pair of goals. Madelyn Barney, Reese Widrick and Romi LaClair each chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Spartans against Watertown (4-1, 3-1).
IMMACULATE HEART 13, CARTHAGE 2
Jennah Netto tallied four goals and an assist as the Cavaliers topped the Comets in a Frontier League game in Carthage.
Tori Ledoux and Julia Netto each scored four goals for Immaculate Heart Central (2-3, 2-2).
McKenna Kobler scored a pair of goals for Carthage (0-5, 0-4).
GENERAL BROWN 17, INDIAN RIVER 7
Rachel Black totaled four goals and two assists and Mallory Marks scored five goals as the Lions defeated the Warriors in a Frontier League game in Dexter.
Megan Milkowich scored three goals and assisted on two others for General Brown (4-1, 3-1) and Bailey Thomas recorded three assists.
Maddie Goodrich tallied two goals and an assist for Indian River (1-4, 0-4) and Michaela Davis scored two goals.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 10, SANDY CREEK 9
Alayna Bush drove in three runs on two hits as South Jefferson prevailed in a back-and-forth crossover clash with Sandy Creek in Adams.
Bryanna Moroughan contributed three hits for South Jefferson (3-1, 3-0), which scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.
Maddy Lamica pounded out a pair of triples and drove in five runs for Sandy Creek (1-1).
CARTHAGE 23, SOUTH LEWIS 22
Kadince Bach singled twice. drove in two runs and scored four runs as the Comets (3-2) edged the Falcons in a nonleague game in Carthage.
Shaylagh Randall went 6-for-6, including two doubles, drove in four runs and scored four runs for South Lewis (2-1).
BASEBALL
GENERAL BROWN 12, WATERTOWN 10
Aidan McManaman collected three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to pace the Lions (1-3) to victory over the Cyclones in a division crossover game in Watertown.
Anthony Rosso and Jack Lavin recorded two hits each for Watertown (0-4, 0-3).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
WATERTOWN 74, SOUTH JEFFERSON 63
Dominic Gist raced to three individual victories and contributed to a relay win as Watertown relied on its depth to outlast South Jefferson in Adams.
Gist captured the 100, 200 and long jump for the Cyclones (1-1). He also anchored Watertown’s 400 relay victory.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
LOWVILLE 71.5, BEAVER RIVER 68.5
Eliana Bonbrest won the 100 and 400 hurdles and took first in the long jump as Lowville edged Beaver River in Beaver Falls.
Lowville (1-1) finished first in all of the individual track events, while Beaver River (1-1) took all three relays.
