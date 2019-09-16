LAFARGEVILLE — Gabe Clement scored the game-winning goal in the 50th minute as the Thousand Islands boys soccer team edged LaFargeville, 4-3, in a Frontier League crossover game Monday.
Clement assisted on two goals and Chase Brooks contributed a pair of goals for the Vikings (5-0, 4-0).
Drew Eichorn, Wyatt Parliament and Baylee Dwyer each scored for the Red Knights (4-1).
GENERAL BROWN 3, INDIAN RIVER 2
Lucas Hernandez-Murillo scored twice and assisted on the game-winning goal as the Lions used a second-half rally to beat the Warriors in a crossover game at Dexter.
Eric Randall supplied the clinching goal for General Brown (5-0-1, 3-0-0), which trailed by two goals at halftime.
Sam Angelo generated both goals for Indian River (2-5, 0-3).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, BEAVER RIVER 1
Ryan Green collected three goals and an assist as the Panthers topped the Beavers in a crossover game at Belleville.
Max Hess chipped in a goal and an assist for Belleville Henderson (5-0).
Zach Mast tallied for Beaver River (1-4, 0-4).
LYME 6, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Riley O’Brien supplied two goals and an assist as the Indians blanked the Patriots (0-5) in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Kyle Gaumes added a goal and two assists for Lyme (3-1).
ALEXANDRIA 5, SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 0
Max Barnholt racked up three goals and two assists as the Purple Ghosts downed the Comets (0-4) in crossover play at Alexandria Bay.
Jacob Lynch scored twice for Alexandria (2-3).
WATERTOWN 2, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Carter Benham logged a goal and an assist for the host Cyclones in their crossover win against the Spartans.
Gabe Horner provided a goal for Watertown (5-0-1, 3-0-0).
Cyren Washington notched a goal for South Jefferson (2-3, 1-1).
LOWVILLE 5, IHC 0
Justin Zapalla and Jon McGrath each scored twice as the Red Raiders blanked the Cavaliers (1-6, 1-2) in a crossover game at Lowville.
Jonathon Lehmann added a goal and two assists for Lowville (2-2, 1-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.