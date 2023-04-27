CARTHAGE — Jack Clough scored three times as the Watertown boys lacrosse team held off Carthage, 9-8, in a Frontier League game on Thursday.
Mick O’Donnell posted a goal and five assists while Patrick Duah made 12 saves for the Cyclones (8-1, 6-0), who have won eight straight games against the Comets.
Marcus Hickey notched three goals and Corey Decker racked up 18 saves for Carthage (2-7, 2-4).
GENERAL BROWN 9, SOUTH JEFFERSON 7
Julian St. Croix totaled five goals and an assist and goalie Luke Secreti made 16 saves as the Lions defeated the Spartans to record a league victory in Dexter.
John Chamberlain scored a pair of goals for General Brown (5-3, 5-1), Ethan McConnell totaled a goal and two assists and Gabe Malcolm recorded a pair of assists.
Chase Waite contributed four goals and an assist for South Jefferson (4-6, 3-3), Cobin O’Brien chipped in with a goal and two assist and Andre Watts scored a pair of goals. Spartans goalie Connor Leone finished with 13 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 23, CARTHAGE 3
Paisley Cook scored six goals, and Savannah Hodges tallied five goals and two assists to lead the Spartans to the Frontier League win over the Comets at Carthage.
Madelyn Barney added two goals and three assists for South Jefferson (7-2, 7-0).
Isabelle Wormwood scored twice for Carthage (3-7, 2-7).
IMMACULATE HEART 10, GENERAL BROWN 9
Abigail Bombard scored seven goals to carry the Cavaliers to the Frontier League win over the visiting Lions.
Jennah Netto scored three goals and Piper Gonas made eight saves for Immaculate Heart (4-4, 3-3).
Natalie Bonham-Kovalik led General Brown (2-6, 1-6) with three goals.
INDIAN RIVER 19, WATERTOWN 11
Ravan Marsell supplied seven goals and four assists to lead the Warriors past the Cyclones in a Frontier League game at Watertown.
Michaela Delles delivered six goals and one assist for Indian River (6-2, 5-2).
Alex Macutek led Watertown (5-5, 4-4) with four goals and one assist.
BASEBALL
LOWVILLE 10, GENERAL BROWN 3
Brody Brown went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Red Raiders pulled away to beat the Lions a in Frontier League “B” Division game in Dexter.
Brendan Hamburg also provided three hits for Lowville (4-1).
Aiden McManaman registered three hits for General Brown (1-6, 0-6).
SANDY CREEK 15, LYME 5 (5)
Tyler Trumble struck out four and allowed two hits in four innings pitched, and he went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, and three runs scored to help the host Comets claim the crossover victory over the Lakers.
Jaeden Darling went 3-for-3, including a double, while Ben Erickson and Dustin Mackey each singled and doubled for Sandy Creek (3-4). The Comets pounced for 11 runs in the second inning.
Lyme dropped to 4-2.
SOFTBALL
CARTHAGE 12, INDIAN RIVER 8
Bailey Connelly homered twice and drove in five runs as the Comets upended the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division game in Carthage.
Layla Craig singled twice and doubled for Carthage (2-6, 1-5).
Katie Call collected three hits, including a double, for Indian River (3-3, 2-3).
SACKETS HARBOR 19, LAFARGEVILLE 0 (5)
Peyton Britton homered, singled and drove in five runs as the Patriots blanked the Red Knights in a “D” Division game played at Sackets Harbor which was shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.
Kendell Bisbort, who doubled and singled. and Myah Matice, who singled twice, each knocked in three runs for Sackets Harbor (4-3).
Emmaray Humiston and Lily Derouin each doubled for LaFargeville (0-6).
ALEXANDRIA 16, HARRISVILLE 8
Felicity Roberts totaled three RBIs and earned the pitching victory in the Purple Ghosts nonleague victory over the Pirates in Alexandria Bay.
Cecil Velez doubled, singled and drove in a run for Alexandria (4-1).
Jaelin Fayette singled for Harrisville (1-3).
