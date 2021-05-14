DEXTER — Jack Clough scored four goals as Watertown’s boys lacrosse team downed General Brown, 11-9, in a Frontier League game Thursday.
Goalie Evan Richardson stopped 13 shots for Watertown (3-1, 2-1).
Vince Lavarnway tallied three goals and an assist for the Cyclones, and Carson Combs contributed two goals and two assists.
Corey O’Connor and Hayden Coney each tallied two goals for the Lions (5-3, 4-1).
CARTHAGE 11, SOUTH JEFFERSON 9
Carter Kempney notched six goals as the Comets topped the Spartans in a FL game at Adams.
Lincoln Escudero provided two goals and two assists, while Corey Decker made eight saves for Carthage (3-2, 3-1).
Austin Mesler and Jaymeson St. Croix each netted two goals and an assist while Timmy Williams collected 14 saves for South Jefferson (1-2).
INDIAN RIVER 17, THOUSAND ISLANDS 7
Connor McMahon totaled six goals and an assist and Rowan Marsell contributed three goals and four assists as the Warriors topped the Vikings in a FL game at Philadelphia.
Joseph Petrus contributed two goals and four assists for Indian River, and goalie Craig Cratsenberg made 13 saves. Ethan Petrus chipped in three goals and an assist for the Warriors (2-2) against Thousand Islands (0-5).
GIRLS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 10, IMMACULATE HEART 2
Megan Millard’s four goals powered the host Cyclones past the Cavaliers in a FL matchup.
Sarah Kilburn added three goals and an assist, and Maria Netto made nine saves for Watertown (5-1, 4-1).
Jennah Netto and Hannah Netto each scored for Immaculate Heart Central (2-4, 2-3).
INDIAN RIVER 8, CARTHAGE 7
Abby Smith totaled two goals and two assists and Maddy Goodrich finished with two goals and an assist as the Warriors edged the Comets in a FL game at Carthage.
Carolina Burnard scored a pair of goals for Indian River (2-4, 1-4) and goalie Elizabeth Payne made five saves.
McKenna Kobler scored three goals for Carthage (0-6, 0-5), Georgiana Doldo tallied two goals and an assist and goalie Jayden Brown finished with 15 saves.
BASEBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 12, SANDY CREEK 2 (5)
Jeremy McGrath went 4-for-4 with four RBIs as the Panthers downed the Comets in a FL crossover game at Belleville.
Kenny Zehr got two hits, including a double, for Belleville Henderson (2-3) against Sandy Creek (0-3).
GOUVERNEUR 8, CARTHAGE 4
Nolan Reed tallied three hits as the Wildcats beat the Comets in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Connor Wood and Olden Stowell each supplied a pair of hits for Gouverneur (4-0).
Aaron Luther drove in a pair of runs for Carthage (2-2).
SOFTBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 9, INDIAN RIVER 2
Marena Grenier drove in three runs as the Vikings beat the Warriors (1-2) in a nonleague game at Clayton.
Delaney Wiley struck out 14 in six innings for Thousand Islands (4-0).
LYME 10, COPENHAGEN 9
Kaitlyn Weston went 5-for-5, including a double, and Trinity Molnar doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs as the Indians edged the Golden Knights in “D” Division play in Chaumont on Wednesday.
Dallas Parker singled twice and drove in a run for Lyme (3-0).
Madison Allen (four RBI), Riley Pierce (two RBI) and Allison Best (double) each went 2-for-4 for Copenhagen (0-6, 0-5).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
BEAVER RIVER 110, SANDY CREEK 5
Colton Kempney was a four-time winner as the Beavers swept the Comets (0-2) in a FL “B” Division meet Wednesday in Beaver Falls.
Kempney earned individual victories in the 400, 3,200 meters and relay wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 for Beaver River (2-0).
