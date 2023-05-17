Sackets Harbor softball rallies to edge Alexandria

Sports roundup

BELLEVILLE — Brittan Cross pitched six and two-thirds shutout innings with 12 strikeouts and one hit allowed to lead Belleville Henderson to the 3-0 victory over Sandy Creek to clinch the Frontier League “D” Division baseball championship Wednesday.

Cross also singled and walked twice while Chris Vaughn and Kenny Zehr each delivered a run batted in for the Panthers (12-2 overall and league), who secured their first division title in baseball in 22 years, according to head coach Paul Gibbs.

