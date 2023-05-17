BELLEVILLE — Brittan Cross pitched six and two-thirds shutout innings with 12 strikeouts and one hit allowed to lead Belleville Henderson to the 3-0 victory over Sandy Creek to clinch the Frontier League “D” Division baseball championship Wednesday.
Cross also singled and walked twice while Chris Vaughn and Kenny Zehr each delivered a run batted in for the Panthers (12-2 overall and league), who secured their first division title in baseball in 22 years, according to head coach Paul Gibbs.
Belleville Henderson also secured the top seed for the league’s “D” Division playoffs and will host No. 4 Alexandria in Friday’s semifinals. Lyme will host Copenhagen the same day, and the winners advance to play for the title at 11 a.m. Saturday in Copenhagen.
Sandy Creek fell to 10-8 overall and in the league.
BEAVER RIVER 20, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Kade Schneider spun Beaver River’s second no-hitter in as many days to highlight the Beavers’ second straight 20-0 victory in a crossover game at LaFargeville.
Schneider struck out 10 batters and walked two over the five-inning game, a day after teammates Cooper Joslin and Carter Rice combined on a no-hitter of Lyme.
Lucas Roes hit a home run and drove in three runs for “C” Division champion Beaver River (17-2, 16-2). Jake Boliver went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Brit Dicob drove in two runs, Caiden Monnat added a double and RBI, and Jacob Grau doubled against the Red Knights (0-14).
LOWVILLE 9, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Brody Brown and Logan Watson combined on a two-hitter as the Red Raiders defeated the Vikings in a division crossover game at Clayton.
Brown struck out nine and Watson recorded three strikeouts for Lowville (10-6). Watson also doubled, singled, drove in two runs and scored a pair of runs against Thousand Islands.
SOUTH LEWIS 13, COPENHAGEN 4
Matt Farese drove in three runs on a pair of singles as the Falcons beat the Golden Knights for the league crossover victory at Copenhagen.
Ivan Branagan doubled twice, Warren Covey singled twice, and each tallied an RBI for South Lewis (9-9. 9-8). Marek Morrison allowed three earned runs on five hits to go with four strikeouts in five innings pitched, and he hit a double for the Falcons.
Copenhagen dropped to 6-10, 5-9.
CARTHAGE 11, WATERTOWN 1
Alex Mono scattered six hits and struck out seven in a complete game to guide the Comets past the host Cyclones for the FL “A” Division victory at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.
Mono also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Thomas Storms singled twice and drove in four runs for “A” Division champion Carthage (10-6, 8-4).
Jadier Sanchez finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles for Watertown (2-12, 2-10).
SOFTBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 16, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 6
Logan Romeo went 3-for-4, drove in a pair of runs and scored three runs to spark the top-seeded Patriots past the fourth-seeded Panthers in a “D” Division semifinal at Sackets Harbor.
Winning pitcher Natalie Gibbons, who struck out 10 in a complete-game effort, also doubled, singled and knocked in two runs for Sackets Harbor (12-6). Emily Young (RBI) and Emily Curley each singled twice for the Patriots and Lily Green tripled in three runs.
Sackets Harbor advances to play Alexandria in the division playoff final at 6 p.m. Friday at Copenhagen.
Eily Vaughn slugged a three-run home run for Belleville Henderson (5-13).
ALEXANDRIA 8, COPENHAGEN 6
Felicity Roberts homered, singled and drove in two runs to pace the second-seeded Purple Ghosts to victory over the third-seeded Golden Knights in a “D” Division semifinal at Alexandria Bay.
Winning pitcher Bridget Watson collected three singles for Alexandria (13-3).
Mackenzie Lee singled three times and drove in a run for Copenhagen (6-13), Madison Cheek doubled twice and Samantha Stokely singled twice and knocked in a pair of runs.
SANDY CREEK 14, GENERAL BROWN 11 (8)
Madison Darling and Scout Preston each tripled in a run in the eighth inning and winning pitcher Mikayla Glazier followed with an RBI double as the Comets downed the Lions in a division crossover game at Dexter.
Baylee Williams went 4-for-4, including a triple and a double, for “C” Division champion Sandy Creek (14-2, 14-1) and Julia Hollister singled twice and drove in three runs.
Riley Lomber homered and drove in three runs for General Brown (9-6, 8-6) and Harlie Peters tripled, singled and knocked in three runs.
FULTON 13, WATERTOWN 1
Riley Storrs hit a grand slam to power Fulton to the nonleague victory over Watertown on Tuesday in Fulton.
Laura Bartlett contributed three hits and Emma Spaulding added two for the Red Raiders (6-8).
Kim Dileonardo tripled and Julia Marzano supplied two hits for Watertown (8-9).
BOYS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 16, THOUSAND ISLANDS 7
Josh Bigelow totaled five goals and an assist and Grant Dicob generated three goals and an assist as the Comets defeated the Vikings in a FL game played at Clayton.
Ashton Norton and Kayden Paquette each scored three goals for Carthage (6-10, 5-5) and Noah Odett chipped in a goal and two assists against Thousand Islands (2-13, 1-9).
GIRLS LACROSSE
V-V-S 12. WATERTOWN 10
Alex Macutek generated five goals for the Cyclones in a nonleague loss to the Red Devils in a nonleague game at Watertown.
Julia Covey scored a pair of goals for Watertown (8-8) against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (2-11).
