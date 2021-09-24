LOWVILLE — Patrick Duah’s goal amid a scramble after a corner kick stood up as Watertown’s boys soccer team held on to beat Lowville, 1-0, on Thursday in Frontier League division crossover game.
Duah scored 30 minutes into the game and the Cyclones (6-2-1, 4-0-0) halted the Red Raiders’ offense. Devin Connell made two saves for Watertown.
Colton Simpson stopped 10 shots for the Red Raiders (5-2, 3-2).
INDIAN RIVER 2, CARTHAGE 1 (2 OT)
Jalen Robertson scored two goals, including converting on a penalty kick to tally the deciding goal in the 98th minute, as the Warriors edged the Comets in double overtime in an “A” Division game in Philadelphia.
Robertson also tallied a goal in the first half and goalie Joe Raap made seven saves to record the win for Indian River (3-5, 1-4).
Noah Odett scored the game’s first goal for Carthage (5-4, 1-4) and Deveraux Watson finished with 10 stops.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 9, COPENHAGEN 0
Brayden Richmond scored four goals, including tallying two in each half, to propel the Panthers to a “D” Division win over the Golden Knights in Belleville.
Kyle Moyer totaled a pair of goals and two assists for Belleville Henderson (8-0, 7-0) and goalie Jeremy McGrath made four saves against Copenhagen (2-5, 2-4).
ALEXANDRIA 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
Erik Croll tallied a goal and an assist and goalie Wade Stone made 15 saves as the Purple Ghosts blanked the Beavers in a division crossover game at Alexandria Bay.
Jakob Lynch and Ronaldo Prophete scored a goal each for Alexandria (2-4) against Beaver River (2-5).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 6, GENERAL BROWN 0
Alessandro Boroni scored two goals and assisted on another as the Spartans blanked the Lions in a “B” Division game in Adams.
James King tallied a pair of goals for South Jefferson (7-1-1, 5-0-1) and goalie Evan Widrick made two saves.
Tucker Rosbrook was credited with 13 saves for General Brown (2-5-1, 1-5-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
LYME 8, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Callie LaFontaine generated four goals and an assist as the Indians defeated the Vikings in division crossover game in Chaumont.
Jordan Alberry contributed two goals and two assists for Lyme (8-1, 8-0) and Miranda Bearup recorded a pair of assists.
Sarah Corbett scored a pair of goals for Thousand Islands (3-3-2).
GIRLS SWIMMING
THOUSAND ISLANDS 93, CARTHAGE 90
Claire Pettit’s victory in the 100-yard breaststroke put Thousand Islands ahead for good and the Vikings finished off the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay to claim the back-and-forth contest in Clayton.
Claire Ward and Caryse Oliver each swam on the Vikings’ three winning relays. Ward added a win in the 100 freestyle and Oliver took the 500 free.
Franchesca Cartaya captured the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly for Thousand Islands (3-3) and appeared on two winning relays. Kelsey Flora won the 200 free and swam on two relay wins.
Samantha Carter, Rebecca Steiner and Bre Fuller each won an event for Carthage (3-5), which dominated the 50 free and 1-meter diving.
LOWVILLE 64, INDIAN RIVER 38
Shelby Law swam to victory in the 200 IM and 100 free and contributed to wins in the 200 and 400 free relays as Lowville won at home over Indian River.
Grace Myers (50 free) and Meredeith Lovenduski (100 backstroke) each won an individual event and swam on two winning relays for Lowville (5-1-1).
Linnea Haney took the 100 breaststroke and appeared in a winning relay for the Red Raiders. Faith Froehlich swam in two relay wins.
Mackenzie Moore won the 200 and 500 free for Indian River (1-5).
