GLEN PARK — Colleen Davis struck out 16 as the South Jefferson softball team stayed unbeaten with a 5-1 Frontier League “B” Division victory Monday afternoon at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School.
Bryanna Moroughan and Hannah Morrill each contributed three hits, including a double, for the Spartans (6-0 overall, 5-0 Frontier League).
Riley Lomber belted a solo home run for the Lions (4-2, 3-2).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 11, SACKETS HARBOR 0 (5)
Jasmine Randall totaled three RBIs as the Vikings topped the Patriots (3-2) in a Frontier League crossover game at Clayton.
Marena Grenier struck out 14 and Delaney Wiley registered three hits for Thousand Islands (6-1, 5-1).
SANDY CREEK 26, LYME 0 (5)
Julia Hollister and Madison Darling each went 4-for-5 as the Comets blanked the Lakers (0-5) in a crossover matchup in Chaumont.
Maddenleigh Soluri and Lizzie Glazier each drove in three runs for Sandy Creek (5-1, 5-0).
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 12, SANDY CREEK 0 (5)
Lucas Roes doubled, singled, drove in two runs and stole two bases to help spark the Beavers past the Comets in a “C” Division game shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule at Sandy Creek.
Jacob Boliver and Kadin Martin each went 2-for-2, with Boliver stealing three bases for Beaver River (7-0, 6-0). Winning pitcher Cooper Joslin struck out 10 batters in four-plus innings of work and combined with Boliver on a one-hitter against Sandy Creek (1-4).
SOUTH LEWIS 11, THOUSAND ISLANDS 5
Clayton Kraeger tripled and brought home three runs as the Falcons beat the Vikings in a “C” Division game at Turin.
Ivan Branagan blasted a solo home run for South Lewis (4-2, 3-1).
Ray Peters racked up three RBIs for Thousand Islands (2-4).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 11, ALEXANDRIA 1 (5)
Cayden Randall singled twice and drove in three runs and Brandon Dodge collected singles and an RBI as the host Panthers defeated the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.
Caleb Williams doubled for Belleville Henderson (3-2).
Mason Savage singled twice for Alexandria (1-3).
COPENHAGEN 17, LAFARGEVILLE 3 (5)
Colton Parkin doubled and generated three RBIs as the Golden Knights beat the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Landon Sullivan tripled and added a pair of runs batted in for Copenhagen (5-1, 4-0).
Bradley Smith provided a double and RBI for LaFargeville (0-4).
LYME 11, SACKETS HARBOR 8
Evan Froelich went 2-for-3 as the Lakers beat the Patriots in a “D” Division matchup at Sackets Harbor.
Denilson DaSilva and Logan McDonald each brought home three runs for Lyme (3-1).
Ethan Shi singled and doubled for Sackets Harbor (0-5, 0-4).
CARTHAGE 8, INDIAN RIVER 3
Alex Mono plated three runs and pitched a complete game as the Comets beat the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division game at Carthage.
Mason Moser recorded a pair of hits for Carthage (3-4, 3-3).
Saywer Honeywell doubled for Indian River (2-3, 1-3).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
SOUTH LEWIS SWEEPS IR, LOWVILLE
Brynn Bernard collected four victories as South Lewis took a Frontier League three-way meet over Lowville and Indian River at Philadelphia.
Bernard posted wins in the 400 meters, 800, 1,500 and 3,200 relay for South Lewis (3-0), which beat Lowville, 77-64, and Indian River, 86-55.
Maya Laribee provided wins in the 400 relay, 1,600 relay and discus for the Red Raiders (3-2), who beat the Warriors, 72-67.
Mackenzie Adams racked up wins in the 400 hurdles, long jump and high jump for Indian River (1-2).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
INDIAN RIVER 96, SOUTH LEWIS 44
Caleb Adams recorded three wins as the Warriors beat the Falcons in a Frontier League interdivisional meet in Philadelphia.
Adams took home wins in the 100 meters, 200 and 400 for Indian River (2-0).
Collin Stafford registered wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for South Lewis (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.