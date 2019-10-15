TURIN — Sam Arrigo and Cody Greene scored a goal each, with Greene generating the deciding goal on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute, as the South Lewis boys soccer team rallied to edge Thousand Islands, 2-1, on Tuesday to clinch the Frontier League’s “C” Division championship.
Goalie Cory Millard only had to make three saves to record the win for the Falcons (12-2, 11-2), who secured their second consecutive division crown.
“They’re a great group of kids,” South Lewis coach Ed Collins said. “When you’re working all year long for five years, you can achieve any thing.”
Last year, South Lewis won the division en route to winning the Section 3 Class C title.
On Tuesday, Chase Brooks opened the scoring with a goal off a corner kick in the 20th minute for the Vikings (10-5, 9-5).
Arrigo tied the game in the 35th minute for South Lewis, also off a corner kick.
Clayton Hall finished with six saves for Thousand Islands.
WATERTOWN 4, IMMACULATE HEART 0
Gabe Horner netted a pair of goals as the top-seeded and host Cyclones beat the No. 4 Cavaliers in an “A” Division semifinal.
Riley Connell and Aidan Reff contributed goals for Watertown (12-2-1). The Comets will play Carthage in the “A” Division final 6 p.m. Thursday at General Brown.
Andrew Rangers collected 18 saves for Immaculate Heart Central (1-11).
CARTHAGE 5, INDIAN RIVER 3
Joey Johnston generated a goal and two assists as the second-seeded Comets beat the third-seeded Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division semifinal.
Ricky Allmon, Nathan Doremus, Jalen Johnson and Cole Gittins also scored for Carthage (6-7-1), who scored off of three corner kicks.
Ethan Jones notched a pair of goals and an assist for the Warriors (4-11).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5, COPENHAGEN 0
Ryan Green scored twice as the top-seeded Panthers topped the No. 4 Golden Knights in a “D” Division semifinal in Belleville.
Brandon Bast provided a goal and an assist for Belleville Henderson (15-0), which plays Lyme in the division championship game 8 p.m. Saturday at General Brown.
Keegan Morrow stopped 16 shots for Copenhagen (4-9-1).
LYME 4, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Kyle Gaumes recorded a goal and an assist as the second-seeded Indians beat the No. 3 Red Knights in a “D” Division semifinal in Chaumont.
Matt Kimball, Graham Rowland and Trevor Weston each contributed goals for Lyme (12-3).
Trenton Barnes scored a goal for LaFargeville (7-8).
LOWVILLE 2, SOUTH JEFFERSON 2
The Red Raiders (6-7-1, 5-6-1) and Spartans (8-5-1, 7-3-1) battled to a draw in a “B” Division game in Adams.
GIRLS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 1, INDIAN RIVER 0
Amaya Goodman’s goal in the 68th minute helped the host and top-seeded Cyclones edge the No. 4 Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division semifinal.
Alana Mastin made four saves for Watertown (12-3), which plays Carthage in the “A” Division title game 4 p.m. Thursday at General Brown.
Elizabeth Hellings registered 14 saves for Indian River (4-9-1).
CARTHAGE 3, IMMACULATE HEART 0
Kiannah Ward made 12 saves as the second-seeded Comets blanked the No. 3 Cavaliers in an “A” Division semifinal at Carthage.
Kathryn Wilson, Laura Albright and Emily Mueller each supplied goals for Carthage (4-10-1).
Keely Cooney made 10 saves for Immaculate Heart Central (5-9-1).
LOWVILLE 2, GENERAL BROWN 0
Hannah Freeman tallied a goal and an assist as the Red Raiders blanked the Lions (8-6-1, 5-5-1) in a “B” Division game at Dexter.
Anna Wood added a goal for Lowville (12-2-1, 10-0-1).
GIRLS TENNIS
CRUZ TO PLAY FOR SECTIONAL TITLE
Indian River senior Alexis Cruz won three matches to secure a place in the Section 3 Division II finals at Utica Parkway Courts.
Cruz beat Nicole Farkouh from New Hartford, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5, in the semifinal to book a place in Thursday’s final at Oneida against Grace LaFountain from New Hartford.
Cruz also secured a place in the Section 3 state qualifier set for Oct. 22 at Drumlins in Syracuse.
GIRLS SWIMMING
SOUTH LEWIS 96, GOUVERNEUR 73
Kayley Waslsh, Patience Rivers, Brooklyn Sullivan and Amelia Hoffman were each two-time winners as the Falcons topped the Wildcats in a nonleague meet at Turin.
Walsh won the 100-yard butterfly and the 200 freestyle relay while Rivers and Sullivan were part of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for South Lewis (9-4). Hoffman placed first in the 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay for the Falcons.
Ella Impaglia got wins in the 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay for Gouverneur (4-4).
