DEXTER — Winning pitcher John Flowers IV singled twice and scored a run to help spark the Watertown baseball team to a 7-2 victory over General Brown in a Frontier League game on Wednesday.
Daniel Maurer went 2-for-3, including a double, and scored a run for Watertown (1-1, 1-0), which won its league opener.
Flowers struck out 10, scattering three hits and allowing no earned runs in 5 2/3 innings against General Brown (1-2, 0-2).
Julia Hollister tripled and drove in four runs on the day to help propel the Comets past the Patriots in a Frontier League game at Sackets Harbor.
Kendell Bisbort accounted for both hits for Sackets Harbor (2-1).
LOWVILLE 5, GENERAL BROWN 0
Anna Denning struck out 13 batters across seven innings for a two-hit shutout as the host Red Raiders topped the Lions (2-1) for a “B” Division victory on Tuesday night.
Jakayla Spence went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs batted in for Lowville (1-1).
