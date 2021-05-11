COPENHAGEN — Mike Flyzik struck out 15 and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Lyme baseball team edged Copenhagen, 1-0, in a Frontier League “D” Division game Monday.
Matthew Kimball drove in the only run of the game for Lyme (2-0).
Lucas Graves broke up the no-hitter, and Cody Powis tossed a complete game for Copenhagen (3-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 7, CARTHAGE 3
Logan Hess slapped a two-run single as the Spartans pulled away for a crossover victory over the Comets (1-1, 0-1) in Adams.
Nolan Widrick singled and drove in a run for South Jefferson (2-1).
INDIAN RIVER 17, WATERTOWN 2
Cooper Sweeney’s four RBIs propelled the Warriors to an “A” Division win over the Cyclones (0-3, 0-2) in Philadelphia.
Reshawn Prince added a pair of hits for Indian River (2-1).
BEAVER RIVER 8, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Brayden Campeau and Sam Bush each recorded three hits as the Beavers blanked the Vikings (2-1) in a “C” Division game at Clayton.
Jonah Shearer fired a two-hitter, striking out 11 in recording the win for Beaver River (4-1, 3-0).
Timothy Boliver generated a pair of RBIs for the Beavers.
LOWVILLE 10, GENERAL BROWN 1
Max Makuch drove in a pair of runs as the Red Raiders defeated the Lions (0-3) in a “B” Division game at Dexter.
Brody Brown, Gavin Macaulay and Aidan Zehr added RBIs for Lowville (4-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 34, ALEXANDRIA 4
Jeremy McGrath and Kyle Moyer each hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs each as the Panthers beat the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
McGrath also doubled and Moyer tripled for Belleville Henderson (1-3).
Jarrett Matice doubled twice and logged two RBIs for Alexandria (1-3).
SOFTBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 19, CARTHAGE 6
Colleen Davis and Hannah Morrill each drove in three runs as the Spartans topped the Comets in a FL crossover game at Adams Center.
Zoe Moroughan pitched a complete game for South Jefferson (2-1).
Kiannah Ward blasted a solo home run in the sixth for Carthage (2-2, 0-2).
GENERAL BROWN 15, LOWVILLE 3
Ally Wargo bashed a three-run home run as the Lions downed the Red Raiders a “B” Division game in Lowville.
Ashlee Ward added a two-run shot for General Brown (3-0).
Grace Myers plated two runs for Lowville (0-4).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 9, BEAVER RIVER 3
Delaney Wiley stuck 15 and gave up only four hits as the Vikings bested the Beavers (1-2) in a “C” Division game in Clayton.
Haylee Alteri doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for Thousand Islands (2-0).
LYME 18, COPENHAGEN 1
Reagan Cole drove in four runs as the Indians beat the Golden Knights in a “D” Division matchup at Copenhagen.
Kaitlin DaSilva and Dallas Parker also chipped in two RBIs each for Lyme (2-0).
Madison Allen went for 2-for-3 with a double for Copenhagen (0-5, 0-4).
ALEXANDRIA 7, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5
Felicity Roberts struck out nine as the Purple Ghosts stayed unbeaten with a “D” Division win over the Panthers in Alexandria Bay.
Bridget Watson singled twice, doubled and plated a run for Alexandria (4-0, 3-0).
Kambylle Allen registered two RBIs, including a double, for Belleville Henderson (2-2).
SACKETS HARBOR 6, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Savannah Chiodi went 2-fo-4 with a double and three RBIs as the Patriots beat the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Natalie Gibbons struck out 10 in a complete-game, four-hitter for Sackets Harbor (1-3).
Rachael Brown drove in the only run for LaFargeville (0-3).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CLINTON 13, IHC 12
Mia Lopata notched six goals and two assists as the Warriors edged the host Cavaliers in a nonleague game.
Ava Alteri contributed a pair of goals for Clinton (5-2).
Julia Netto’s four goals led Immaculate Heart Central (2-3).
