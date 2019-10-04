CARTHAGE — Eric Randall scored a goal and assisted on another as General Brown’s boys soccer team defeated Carthage, 4-1, on Friday in a Frontier League crossover game.
Tyler Fiske, David Jenner and Izeigha Collins each contributed a goal each for the Lions (10-1-1, 8-0-0), who have defeated all four “A” Division schools in the league in the regular season for the first time in program history, according to General Brown coach Phil Jenner.
Goalie Tucker Rosbrook made five saves to record the win.
Cole Gittins scored a goal for the Comets (2-7-1, 1-5-0), and Braeden Dorchester finished with 13 stops.
GIRLS SOCCER
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, LYME 2
Breanna Scofield scored two goals in the second half, including the game winner in the 76th minute, as the Panthers edged the Indians in a “D” Division encounter in Chaumont.
Kambylle Allen tallied an unassisted goal in the second half for Belleville Henderson (8-1-3), which trailed 2-0 at halftime.
Goalie Sydney Hess was credited with 23 saves for the Panthers, who are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class D.
Calandria LaFontaine and Simmara Willett each scored a goal in the first half for Lyme (8-4).
SACKETS HARBOR 4, ALEXANDRIA 1
Savanah Chiodi and Abigail Flint each scored a goal in the first half to spark the Patriots past the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay.
Emma Dempsey and Sophia Gray tallied a goal each in the second half for Sackets Harbor (5-6-1), and goalie Murielle Fedorko finished with 10 saves. Corrine Martin assisted on two goals for the Patriots.
Katharina Probst scored a goal for Alexandria (0-11).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 6, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Kennady Amo tallied three goals as the Vikings blanked the Falcons in a “C” Division game in Clayton.
Shannon Corbett scored two goals and assisted on two others for Thousand Islands (6-6, 5-6).
Trisha Thompson scored a goal and and Mari Matthews recorded three assists for the Vikings.
Goalie Kelanie Edick was credited with 17 saves for South Lewis (0-11-1, 0-10-1).
GIRLS TENNIS
SKANEATELES 4, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Jillian Hare won at first singles, but the third-seeded Lakers beat the No. 14 Spartans (5-8) in a Section 3 Class C first round match at Skaneateles.
Skaneateles will play No. 11 Manilus Pebble Hill in the quarterfinals.
MARCELLUS 5, GENERAL BROWN 0
Willow Boyce forced a third set in her match at second singles, but the No. 12 Lions (5-5) were swept by the fifth-seeded Mustangs at Marcellus.
Unbeaten and Frontier League “B” Division champion Copenhagen will host No. 7 Utica Notre Dame with time and date to be determined.
In Class B, Carthage is the fifth seed and will play No. 4 Chittenango in a quarterfinal match at a date and time to be determined. Indian River is the No. 6 seed and will travel to third-seeded Oneida in a 3:30 p.m. Monday quarterfinal.
