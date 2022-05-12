DEXTER — Hayden Coney generated six goals and goalie Luke Secreti made 18 saves General Brown’s boys lacrosse team recorded an 11-8 triumph over Watertown on Thursday night in a Frontier League game.
Sheamus Devine totaled three goals and two assists for the Lions, who improve to 8-5, including 7-3 in the league, and Julian St. Croix scored a pair of goals.
Gabe Malcolm recorded three assists for General Brown.
Mick O’Donnell scored three goals and Jack Clough tallied two goals and an assist to lead the Cyclones (10-1, 7-3), who entered having already clinched the league title.
CARTHAGE 8, INDIAN RIVER 6
Carter Kempney scored four goals to propel the Comets past the Warriors in a league game at Philadelphia.
Grant Dicob tallied three goals and Kayden Paquette contributed a goal and an assist for Carthage (11-4, 9-3).
Goalie Corey Decker made 12 saves for the Comets.
Rowan Marsell and Ethan Petrus each scored two goals for Indian River (5-9, 5-6) and goalie Ethan LaClair finished with 12 saves.
BOYS TENNIS
CARTHAGE CLAIMS LEAGUE TITLE
Carthage took wins in third singles and second doubles to prevail by three points over second-place Lowville during the Frontier League Tournament at Watertown High School.
Isiahis Beauchamp captured No. 3 singles with a 6-1, 6-2 victory, and the doubles team of Ethan Collins and Preston Love prevailed 6-2, 6-4 as Carthage compiled 32 points.
Nick Hetzner won at second singles, 6-0, 6-0, for Lowville, which compiled 29 points. Riley Morrison and Zach Kilburn won first doubles, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1, for third-place Watertown. Sam Yang won first singles for Indian River, 6-2, 6-2.
BASEBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 15, LAFARGEVILLE 2 (6)
Winning pitcher Ethan Shi fired a one-hitter, striking out 11, as the Patriots defeated the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in LaFargeville.
Shi, Connor Brown and Thomas Lind each singled for Sackets Harbor (7-7) and Ethan Tracy doubled against LaFargeville (0-14) in a game shortened to six innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
SOFTBALL
LYME 5, SACKETS HARBOR 2
Karyssa Parker homered, doubled and drove in two runs to pace the Indians past the Patriots to win a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Kaitlyn Weston singled twice for Lyme (5-6).
Natalie Gibbons homered and singled for Sackets Harbor (10-6, 9-4).
ALEXANDRIA 24, LAFARGEVILLE 2 (5)
Cecil Velez doubled, singled three times and knocked in six runs to pace a 24-hit effort as the Purple Ghosts cruised past the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in LaFargeville.
Madison Savage doubled twice, singled twice and drove in three runs for Alexandria (5-7), and Hailey Fadden singled twice and drove in four runs in a game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
Cadence Hutchins doubled to lead LaFargeville (5-6).
