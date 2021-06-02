CHAUMONT — Derrike Goutremout struck out nine in a five-inning no-hitter as the Lyme baseball team bounced back with 14-0 Frontier League “D” Division victory over Belleville Henderson Wednesday.
Tyler Wilson doubled and drove in three runs for the Indians (9-4), who need two wins to clinch the division title outright.
The Panthers dropped to 8-7 and wrap up the regular season at the Indians on Friday.
COPENHAGEN 11-10, SACKETS HARBOR 1-0
Cody Powis took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the Golden Knights swept a “D” Division doubleheaders over the Patriots in Copenhagen.
Lukas Slate and Landon Sullvan each plated a pair of runs in the opening game for Copenhagen (12-5, 11-5).
Robert Berkey registered an RBI single for Sackets Harbor (2-14, 2-13).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, INDIAN RIVER 0 (5)
Jack Buckingham tossed a one-hit shutout and doubled as the Spartans blanked the Warriors in a crossover game at Philadelphia.
Logan Hess got three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for South Jefferson (13-3, 13-2).
Joshua York doubled for Indian River (3-7).
LOWVILLE 14, CARTHAGE 4 (6)
Max Makuch collected two hits, including a grand-slam home run in the third inning as the Red Raiders rallied to defeat the Comets in a division crossover game in Lowville.
Aidan Macaulay and Brody Brown totaled two hits each for Lowville (9-5), which won in six innings in a game shortened because of a 10-run mercy rule.
Alex Mono doubled, singled and drove in a run for Carthage (8-6, 6-5).
BEAVER RIVER 11, GENERAL BROWN 1 (5)
Noah Zehr went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Beavers earned a crossover victory over the Lions in Beaver Falls.
Kadin Martin ripped a two-run double for Beaver River (16-2, 15-1).
Nick Rogers provided both hits for General Brown (1-14).
SOFTBALL
GENERAL BROWN 25, BEAVER RIVER 3 (5)
Ally Wargo and Kori Nichols each doubled and drove in four runs as the Lions downed the Beavers in a crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Marriah Washer racked up two hits and two RBIs for General Brown (9-4, 8-4).
Katie Adams supplied a double for Beaver River (8-6, 7-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, INDIAN RIVER 4
Emma Schafer finished a home run short of the cycle and added two RBIs in the Spartans crossover victory against the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Alayna Bush accumulated two hits, including a double, and three runs batted in for South Jefferson (11-3, 10-1).
Katie Call provided a triple and two RBIs for Indian River (3-6, 3-5).
SANDY CREEK 11, SOUTH LEWIS 3
Julia Hollister collected four hits and three RBIs as the Comets topped the Falcons in a “C” Division matchup in Sandy Creek.
Deanna Hathway went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Scout Preston doubled for Sandy Creek (11-3, 10-3).
Shaylagh Randall posted three hits and two RBIs for South Lewis (8-9, 7-7).
LYME 8, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4
Callie LaFontaine tripled twice and drove in three runs as part of a three-hit effort as part of the Indians “D” Division win over the Panthers in Chaumont.
Karyssa Parker and Reagan Cole each double for Lyme (9-4).
Ever Vaughn and Kaydence Allen each went 2-for-4 for Belleville Henderson (2-9).
LAFARGEVILLE 17, ALEXANDRIA 2 (5)
Chloe Duvall belted a two-run home run and plated three runs as the Red Knights upset the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Eliza Frank singled, tripled and logged three runs batted in for LaFargeville (5-10, 5-9), which scored 10 runs in the fourth inning.
Felicity Roberts and Maddie Savage each singled for Alexandria (8-5, 7-5).
SACKETS HARBOR 14, COPENHAGEN 5
Sofia Gray powered the Patriots with a three-run home run as she drove in four runs in a “D” Division victory over the Golden Knights in Copenhagen.
Savannah Chiodi doubled twice for Sackets Harbor (5-9, 5-8).
Alyssa Fitzpatrick and Allison Best each tripled for Copenhagen (2-10, 2-9).
GIRLS LACROSSE
FULTON 13, WATERTOWN 8
Emma Weaver posted six goals and two assists as the Red Raiders topped the host Cyclones in nonleague play.
Carleigh Patterson chipped in with two goals and three assists for Fulton (10-1).
Sarah Kilburn and Alex Macutek each scored twice for Watertown (10-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.