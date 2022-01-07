SACKETS HARBOR — Lily Green’s triple-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists powered the Sackets Harbor girls basketball team to a 48-42 Frontier League “D” Division victory over Alexandria on Friday night.
Peyton Britton registered 22 points and nine steals for the Patriots (3-6, 3-5).
The Purple Ghosts dropped to 4-6 overall and 3-6 in league play.
INDIAN RIVER 69, IHC 25
Adrien LaMora totaled 19 points as the Warriors downed the Cavaliers in a Frontier League crossover game at Philadelphia.
Bella Davis hit five 3-pointers as part of a 16-point performance for Indian River (9-1, 7-0).
Abby Bombard netted nine points for Immaculate Heart Central (4-4, 3-4).
GENERAL BROWN 69, WATERTOWN 33
Emma Dupee led a balance attack with 14 points as the Lions topped the Cyclones in a crossover matchup at Dexter.
Kori Nichols recorded 13 points and Maddy Ferris added 12 points for General Brown (9-1, 8-1).
Kimberlie DiLeonardo was the game’s top scorer with 17 points for Watertown (3-8, 2-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 84, ALEXANDRIA 25
Tyler Green collected 29 points as the Patriots stayed unbeaten with a Frontier League “D” Division win against the Purple Ghosts at Alexandria Bay.
Austin Griner and Marcus Castine each chipped in 11 points for Sackets Harbor (10-0, 8-0).
Brock Hunter paced Alexandria (0-11, 0-10) with 14 points.
COPENHAGEN 52, THOUSAND ISLANDS 37
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor totaled 13 points as the Golden Knights beat the Vikings in a crossover game at Clayton.
Landon Sullivan contributed 12 points for Copenhagen (7-3, 5-3).
Brayden Wiley led all scorers with 17 points for Thousand Islands (5-5).
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
Leah Greene racked up 19 digs and 10 service points as the Falcons earned a 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 Frontier League “C” Division win over the Beavers in Beaver Falls.
Shaylagh Randall logged 12 kills, nine service points and seven digs, while Sara Shaw provided seven service points, four blocks and four kills for South Lewis (10-1, 7-1).
Beaver River dropped to 6-3.
