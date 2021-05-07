ADAMS — Logan Hess doubled, tripled and drove in three runs as in South Jefferson’s 14-0 shutout of Watertown on Friday in a Frontier League crossover game Friday.
Aaron Briones doubled and plated a pair of runs for South Jefferson (1-1).
Preston Soluri recorded a pair of hits for Watertown (0-2, 0-1).
COPENHAGEN 7, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Clayton Parkin singled twice and brought in two runs as the Golden Knights topped the Falcons in a crossover game at Copenhagen.
Landon Sullivan also totaled two runs batted in for Copenhagen (3-1).
Marshall Dorrity slapped a run-scoring double for South Lewis (0-3).
SACKETS HARBOR 7, ALEXANDRIA 6 (6)
Tyler Green broke a tie with an RBI-double as Patriots took two of three from the Purple Ghosts on the week in a “D” Division matchup at Alexandria.
game was stopped in the sixth inning due to inclement weather.
Sackets Harbor (2-1) and Alexandria (1-2) split a doubleheader Thursday.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 14, SACKETS HARBOR 9
Shaylagh Randall earned the win on the mound and racked up four RBIs as the Falcons beat the Patriots in a Frontier League crossover game at Sackets Harbor.
Brook Platt tripled and drove in three runs for South Lewis (3-0).
Savannah Chiodi belted a solo home run for Sackets Harbor (0-3).
CARTHAGE 30, COPENHAGEN 12 (5)
Kiannah Ward generated three hits and three RBIs as the Comets downed the Golden Knights in a nonleague matchup in Copenhagen.
Carthage (2-1) scored 11 runs in the first and fourth innings.
Madison Allen singled twice for Copenhagen (0-4).
ALEXANDRIA 18, HERMON-DEKALB 15
Felicity Roberts drove in four runs and registered four hits as the Purple Ghosts outslugged the Green Demons in a nonleague game at Alexandria Bay.
Aly Hyde and Cassidy Megan each brought home two runs for Alexandria (3-0).
Rylie Hale singled, tripled and logged two RBIs for Hermon-DeKalb (1-2).
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 7, CANTON 3
Vince Lavarnway’s hat trick helped the host Cyclones open their season with a nonleague victory over the Golden Bears.
Evan Richardson stopped 10 shots for Watertown (1-0).
Daniel Mahoney notched a goal and an assist for Canton (2-1).
