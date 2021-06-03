CARTHAGE — Carter Kempney scored six goals as the Carthage boys lacrosse team edged South Jefferson, 8-7, in a Frontier League game Thursday.
Lincoln Escudero scored twice and Corey Decker made seven saves for the Comets (6-7, 5-5).
Alex Jacobs posted a pair of goals and Tim Williams stopped 10 shots for the Spartans (3-7, 3-6).
INDIAN RIVER 13, THOUSAND ISLANDS 5
Joseph Petrus posted three goals and four assists as the Warriors topped the Vikings (1-9, 1-8) in a FL matchup at Clayton.
Ramsey Burnard and Connor McMahon each added three goals, while Rowan Marsell logged a goal and five assists for Indian River (7-5, 6-5).
SOFTBALL
CARTHAGE 11, SOUTH JEFFERSON 10
Kayla Tabolt singled twice and drove in a pair of runs as the Comets upended the Spartans in a crossover game in Carthage.
Kiannah Ward ripped three singles and Jadyn Childers doubled for Carthage (7-7, 2-5).
Bryanna Moroughan recorded three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs for South Jefferson (11-4, 10-2).
BASEBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 16, SANDY CREEK 1 (5)
On Wednesday, Ian Anderson went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as South Lewis scored eight runs in the first inning during its “C” Division victory over Sandy Creek in Turin.
Anderson also pitched the win, striking out six and allowing no earned runs over four innings in the game, which was shortened to five innings.
Clayton Kraeger added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Falcons (5-9).
Trevor Griffith tripled and drove in two. James Marra was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Colin Randall and Cameron Evans each singled and drove in a run.
Cody Spann went 2-for-4 and struck out all three batters he faced in an inning of relief.
