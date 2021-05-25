WATERTOWN — Sarah Kilburn’s four goals and two assists powered Watertown over General Brown 12-10 in a Frontier League girls lacrosse matchup.
Megan Millard added four goals and Alex Macutek chipped in with two goals and two assists for Watertown (8-2 overall, 7-1 league).
Rachel Black netted four goals and three assists for General Brown (6-4, 5-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 18, CARTHAGE 2
Madelyn Barney collected four goals as the Spartans downed the Comets in a Frontier League game in Carthage.
Karsyn Burnash and Macy Shultz each registered three goals while Julia Garvin contributed two goals and three assists for South Jefferson (11-1, 8-0).
Brooklynne Perrigo and McKenna Kobler each scored for Carthage (0-11, 0-8).
BOYS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 11, CARTHAGE 7
Ramsey Burnard posted four goals and added an assist as Indian River outlasted Carthage in a Frontier League game in Philadelphia.
Joseph Petrus added two goals and an assist and Connor McMahon also scored twice for the Warriors (5-4, 4-4). Rowan Marsell and Ethan Petrus each contributed a goal and an assist, and Gabe Lynch also tallied.
Carter Kempney led all scorers with five goals and assist for the Comets (5-4, 4-3). Zeb Stevens and Peyton Pierce added a goal each.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 12, LOWVILLE 1
Emmet Baker scored three goals as the Vikings (1-8, 1-7) topped the Red Raiders (0-3) in Lowville in a Frontier League game to record their first victory of the season.
SOFTBALL
BEAVER RIVER 10, ALEXANDRIA 4
Alexia Clemons went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Beavers topped the Purple Ghosts in a crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Sarah Evan tossed a complete game and added a pair of hits for Beaver River (7-4, 6-4).
Bridget Watson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Alexandria (7-2, 6-2).
BASEBALL
CARTHAGE 13, GENERAL BROWN 3 (5)
Dawson Widrick, Aaron Luther and Tommy Storms each logged two hits and two RBIs as the Comets downed the Lions in a crossover game at
Garrett Decillis also added a pair of hits for Carthage (6-4, 4-3).
Nick Rogers posted three hits for General Brown (1-12).
WATERTOWN 12, LOWVILLE 0
Aidan Zehr generated three hits and pitched five innings for the win in the Red Raiders crossover win over the host Cyclones (4-8. 4-6) at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Gavin Macaulay and Sam Beyer each plated two runs for Lowville (6-5).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 10-14, ALEXANDRIA 0-1
Britt Cross won both ends of a doubleheader, including a five-inning no-hitter in the first game, as the Panthers swept the Purple Ghosts (1-6) in “D” Division play at Belleville.
Nick Flagg totaled nine RBIs, including seven in the nightcap, for Belleville Henderson (7-5).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
SOUTH JEFFERSON 65, SANDY CREEK 44
Alexa Doe collected three wins as the Spartans defeated the Comets in a Frontier League interdivision meet in Adams Center.
Doe took wins in the 800 meters, 1,500 and 1,600 relay for South Jefferson (4-0).
Emily Yousey won the 200 and 400 for Sandy Creek (0-4).
LOWVILLE 89, WATERTOWN 45
Elaina Bonbrest and Jane Jennings each won four times as the Red Raiders beat the Cyclones in an interdivision at Adams Center.
Bonbrest claimed wins in the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and long jump while Jennings got victories in the triple jump, shot put and 400 for Lowville (3-1). The duo teamed up on the winnings 1,600 relay for the Red Raiders.
Julia Urf placed first in the 400 relay and the discus for Watertown (0-4).
