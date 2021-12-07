Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — Adrien LaMora scored a game-high 31 points, including reaching her 1,000th career point, as Indian River cruised to a 69-18 victory over Watertown on Tuesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
LaMora drained a 3-pointer in the third quarter to reach the milestone in her career with the Warriors. A senior, LaMora has now scored 1,012 career points at the school.
Ravan Marsell chipped in with 11 points for Indian River (2-0 overall) against Watertown (1-2, 1-1).
GENERAL BROWN 54, SOUTH JEFFERSON 49
Ainsley Fuller scored 20 points and hauled in nine rebounds as the Lions topped the Spartans in a “B” Division game in Adams.
Lily Dupee and Kori Nichols added 10 points each for General Brown (4-0).
Macy Shultz scored 19 points to pace South Jefferson (1-2), Jackie Piddock tallied 13 points and Emma Schafer totaled 11 points and 15 rebounds.
IMMACULATE HEART 49, LOWVILLE 29
Emily Bombard registered 13 points as Immaculate Heart Central pulled away in the second quarter for a “B” Division victory, the Cavaliers’ first of the season, at Watertown.
Emeline Barton added 10 points for IHC (1-1), which outscored Lowville (1-2) by 18-9 in the second quarter.
COPENHAGEN 58, LYME 8
Raegan Dalrymple scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Golden Knights defeated the Indians in a “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Aubree Smykla added 10 points and recorded seven assists and Charli Carroll totaled eight points and 10 rebounds for Copenhagen (2-1, 2-0) against Lyme (0-2, 0-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
WATERTOWN 71, INDIAN RIVER 45
Joel Davis scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Cyclones downed the Warriors in an “A” Division game in Philadelphia.
KeShaan Brown tallied 16 points and Patrick Duah totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds for Watertown (1-1, 1-0) against Indian River (0-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 56, SANDY CREEK 37
Parker Kristoff recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds and Aidan McGuire 15 points and 10 rebounds as South Lewis (3-0) topped Sandy Creek in a “C” Division game in Turin.
Evan Allen and Mason Ennist each scored 10 points for Sandy Creek (0-2).
COPENHAGEN 43, LYME 41
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor scored 10 points and seized 10 rebounds while recording 11 blocks to pace a balanced effort as the Golden Knights defeated the Indians in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Tayte Deom and Hayden McAtee each contributed 10 points for Copenhagen (2-1, 1-1).
Derrike Goutremout scored 14 points to lead Lyme (0-2), Matt Kimball tallied 11 points and Denilson DaSilva finished with 10 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 86, LAFARGEVILLE 21
Tyler Green scored 24 points and Austin Griner provided 19 as Sackets Harbor cruised to a “D” Division victory at LaFargeville.
Griner added six assists and six steals for the Patriots (3-0). Marcus Castine contributed eight points, seven rebounds and nine steals. Jake Peters also pulled down seven rebounds.
Jefferson Smith led LaFargeville (1-1) with eight points.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 101, ALEXENDRIA 21
Dominick Sprague scored 29 points and Brandon Dodge delivered 26 as Belleville Henderson rolled to the “D” Division win in Alexandria. Kyle Moyer added 15 for the Panthers and Jeremy McGrath 13.
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN WINS TWO
Bennett Pistner and Xander Gaige each won two individual events and contributed to a winning relay as Watertown swept Indian River and Gouverneur in a three-team meet at Watertown.
Watertown (3-0) beat Indian River 134-34 and Gouverneur 133-19. Indian River topped Gouverneur 68-36.
Pistner captured the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and Gaige won the 50 free and 100 butterfly. Zach Kilburn won the 100 backstroke and appeared on the winning 200 medley and freestyle relays.
Ike Woolcott (200 free), Gavin Trocke (500 free) and George Weir (200 IM) each recorded an individual win and swam on a winning relay.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 100, CARTHAGE 78
Triston Taylor (50 freestyle), John Perkins (one-meter diving), Nate Hulbert (100 butterfly), Thomas King (100 freestyle) and James King (100 backstroke) each won an individual event to lead a balanced effort as the Spartans (1-1) defeated the Comets in an “A” Division meet in Carthage.
Hunter Berg (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) won two individual events to pace the Comets (1-1).
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE 32, SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 28
Ayden Downing won by fall in the 118-pound weight class to lift the Comets (1-1) to a division crossover victory over the Spartans (0-1) in Carthage.
Brogan Fielding (132) also won by pin for Carthage.
Lucas Bertram (118), Chase Lawton (126), Aaron Briones-Cooper (145) and Reegan Macklen won by fall for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek.
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, INDIAN RIVER 1
Quinn Cummings and Peyton Cole each recorded 10 kills as Lowville defeated Indian River 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17 in a Frontier League match at Lowville
Grace Meyers added nine kills for the Red Raiders (3-0).
