PHILADELPHIA — Vince Lavarnway totaled eight points, including three goals, and Kyan Combs scored four goals as Watertown defeated Indian River 14-7 in a Frontier League boys lacrosse game Tuesday.
Mick O’Donnell contributed three goals and an assist for Watertown (11-3 overall, 9-1 league) and goalie Evan Richardson made 12 saves. Gabe Lajoie added two goals for the Cyclones.
Joe Petrus scored three goals to pace Indian River (6-5, 5-5), and Rowan Marsell tallied a goal and three assists.
Hayden Coney scored four goals and Anthony Kemp tallied three goals and assisted on another as the Lions defeated the Comets in a league game in Carthage.
Jalen Peckham contributed a goal and three assists for General Brown (9-4, 8-2), and Morgan Milkowich and Gabe Malcolm each scored two goals.
Carter Kempney scored five goals to lead Carthage (5-7, 4-5), and Lincoln Escudero tallied a pair of goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Karsyn Burnash and Jordyn Badalato each totaled four goals and an assist as the Spartans cruised to victory over the Lions in a league game in Adams.
Julia Garvin and Kia Berie each contributed three goals and an assist for South Jefferson (14-4), which finishes a perfect 10-0 in the league.
Macy Shultz finished with a goal and three assists for the Spartans and Madelyn Barney scored a pair of goals.
Megan Milkowich tallied two goals and an assist for General Brown (7-5, 6-4).
Alex Macutek scored three goals and Tatum Overton tallied two goals and an assist to propel the Cyclones past the Cavaliers in a league game at Immaculate Heart Central.
Sarah Kilburn chipped in with a goal and an assist for Watertown.
Tori Ledoux generated three goals and an assist for IHC (4-8, 3-6), and Julia Netto scored a pair of goals.
Michela Delles fired in eight goals to spark the Warriors past the Comets in a league game in Philadelphia.
Bella Davis contributed two goals and two assists for Indian River (5-7, 2-7).
McKenna Kobler scored a pair of goals for Carthage (0-14, 0-10).
BASEBALL
Wyatt Parliament and Micah Ingerson each went 4-for-5, driving in five and two runs, respectively, to pace the Vikings to a division crossover victory over the Spartans in Adams.
Brayden Wiley collected three hits, including a double for Thousand Islands (12-3) and Connor MacKay (two RBI) and Ryan Pavlot totaled two hits each against South Jefferson (12-3).
Aiden Zehr fired a one-hitter, striking out six, as the Red Raiders topped the “A” Division-leading Comets in a division crossover game in Carthage.
Max Makuch tripled, singled twice and drove in three runs for Lowville (8-5), and Elijah Englehart doubled, singled and knocked in three runs against Carthage (8-5, 6-4) inn a game shortened to five innings.
Brittan Cross tossed a three-hitter, striking out 10, as the Panthers defeated the “D” Division-leading Indians in Belleville.
Nick Flagg singled twice and drove in four runs for Belleville Henderson (8-6), and Jeremy McGrath doubled, singled and knocked in a pair of runs.
Mike Flyzik tripled and singled for Lyme.
Winning pitcher Lucas Graves scattered five hits, striking out 11 in a complete-game effort as the Golden Knights defeated the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Garrett Tufo went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs for Copenhagen (10-5, 9-5), and Graves and Cody Powis each totaled two hits against Sackets Harbor (2-12, 2-11).
Ian Anderson led South Lewis’ 10-hit attack with a double, two singles and four RBIs as South Lewis won the “C” Division game in Sandy Creek.
Parker Kristoff went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Falcons (4-9). Colin Randall went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Cody Spann added a double and Cameron Evans singled and drove in a run.
Hayden Haines and Justin Thayer each supplied two hits for Sandy Creek (2-12). Alex Caufield singled and knocked in a run.
SOFTBALL
Delaney Wiley struck out 11 batters en route to the win and scored two of Thousand Islands’ three runs as the Vikings handed the Spartans their first league loss in a crossover game in Adams.
Wiley allowed two hits during the complete-game win. At the plate, she singled and walked.
Franchesca Cartaya contributed a hit and an RBI. Kali Finley added a base hit for Thousand Islands (14-2, 12-2)
South Jefferson is 10-2, 9-1.
Meredith Lovenduski went 3-for-5 and scored two runs as the Red Raiders edged the Comets in eight innings in a division crossover game in Lowville.
Winning pitcher Anna Dening struck out 11 in eight innings for Lowville (1-10).
Kiley Zicari singled twice and scored two runs for the Red Raiders against Carthage (6-7, 1-5).
Madison Lamica delivered three hits and drove in two runs as Sandy Creek rallied with six runs over the sixth and seventh innings to deny South Lewis in a “C” Division game in Turin.
Bailey Williams and Julia Hollister also each drove in two runs for the Comets (10-3, 9-3), who trailed 7-3 after South Lewis’ five-run fifth inning.
Shaylagh Randall and Madelyn Hoffman each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for South Lewis (8-8, 7-6).
Rainey McCauley supplied the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh, driving in three runs to help Alexandria overcome a two-run deficit and prevail in a “D” Division slugfest in Alexandria Bay.
Becca Davis and Aly Hyde each blasted grand slams for the Purple Ghosts (8-4, 7-4).
Josie Barton struck for a grand slam for LaFargeville (4-10, 4-9) and added a triple.
Onnika Wood went 4-for-4 and Madison Allen was 2-for-2 with a double as Copenhagen defeated Sackets Harbor in a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Allison Best added two hits for the Golden Knights (2-9, 2-8). Wood received the victory on the mound.
Corinne Martin went 3-for-4 for the Patriots (4-9, 4-8). Savanah Chiodi tripled and Natlie Gibbons doubled. Sydney Curley added two hits for Sackets Harbor.
Trinity Molnar went 4-for-4, including a double and scored three times as Lyme captured the “D” Division game against Belleville Henderson in Belleville.
Vivian Williams and Reagan Cole each went 3-for-4 for Lyme (8-4), and Cole drove in three runs. Williams knocked in one.
for Belleville Henderson (2-8), Kadence Allen was 2-for-2. Ever Vaughn and Taelyn McKee each added two hits.
