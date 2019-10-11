LOWVILLE — Eric Randall supplied a goal and an assist as the General Brown boys soccer team wrapped up their first Frontier League “B” Division title with a 2-1 victory over Lowville on Thursday night.
Lucas Hernandez-Murillo opened the scoring for the Lions (12-1-1, 9-0-0), who scored twice in a six-minute span.
Jonathan McGrath spoiled the shutout with one minute left in regulation for the Red Raiders (6-7, 5-6).
WATERTOWN 4, INDIAN RIVER 1
Riley Connell scored twice as the Cyclones wrapped up the regular season with an “A” Division victory over the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Simon Stratton and Aidan Reff added goals for Watertown (11-2-1, 9-1-0).
Jon Carl Vera netted a goal for Indian River (4-10, 1-8).
LYME 8, LAFARGEVILLE 2
Matt Kimball’s hat trick helped Lyme close out its regular season with a “D” Division win over LaFargeville in Lyme.
Kimball finished with two goals in the first half and his third came 23 minutes into the second half. Kyle Gaumes scored a goal and recorded an assist while Graham Rowland recorded two assists in the game for Lyme (11-3, 11-3).
Drew Eichhorn scored both of LaFargeville’s goals while Colin Miskimon made 28 saves in goal for the Red Knights (7-7, 7-7).
CARTHAGE 5, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Joey Johnston scored three goals for the Comets in their “A” Division win over Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown.
Johnston also had an assist on his line while goalkeeper Braeden Dorchester made seven saves for Carthage (4-7-1, 3-5). IHC managed one goal and it came from Jaden Guga.
Tristan and Logan Gilbert split their time in goal for the Cavaliers (1-10, 1-6) and made four and three saves respectively.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5, COPENHAGEN 1
The Panthers capped off a perfect regular season with a victory over Frontier League “D” Division opponent, Copenhagen in Belleville.
Ryan Green, Brandon Bast, Kyle Moyer, Logan Simpson and Hunter Spencer all scored a goal for Belleville Henderson (14-0, 14-0) in the victory.
Chase Nevills recorded the only goal for Copenhagen (4-8-1, 4-8-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 1, BEAVER RIVER 0
David McDonough scored the game’s only goal on a penalty kick 45 minutes into the game to help propel Thousand Islands past Frontier League “C” division opponent, Beaver River in Beaver Falls.
Clayton Hall recorded seven saves for Thousand Islands (9-4, 8-4) while Lincoln Becker made 13 saves for Beaver River (5-6, 4-6).
SACKETS HARBOR 2, ALEXANDRIA 1 (2 OT)
Tyler Green broke a 1-1 tie with a game winning goal in the second overtime of the Patriots’ Frontier League “D” Division game against the Purple Ghosts in Sackets Harbor.
Korbyn Mollelo notched the first goal of the game for Sackets Harbor (1-12-1, 1-12-1) with a goal in the 26th minute. Max Barnholt scored the Purple Ghosts’ only goal in the 67th minute with an assist from Jacob Lynch. Joe Burrows also made 10 saves for Alexandria (2-12, 2-12) while Mason Mendelson made 18 saves for the Patriots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.