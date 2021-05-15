COPENHAGEN — Tyler Wilson singled in Derrike Goutremout for the winning run in top of the eighth inning as Lyme edged Copenhagen, 2-1, on Friday in a Frontier League “D” Division baseball game.
Goutremout, who also singled twice, pitched into the eighth inning to earn the win for the Indians, who improve to 4-0. Mike Flyzik recorded the final two outs in the inning to record the save.
Dominic Sanford singled twice and drove in a run for Lyme, which swept the three-game series this week between the two teams.
Cody Powis singled twice for the Golden Knights (4-3) and Garrett Tufo tripled.
WATERTOWN 6, INDIAN RIVER 3
Anthony Rosso doubled twice and drove in a run as the Cyclones beat the Warriors (2-3) in a FL “A” Division matchup in Philadelphia.
Daniel Maurer provided two singles and an RBI for Watertown (2-4, 2-3).
CARTHAGE 11, GENERAL BROWN 4
Connor Crump plated three runs for the Comets in a FL crossover victory over the Lions at Carthage.
Shay Sinitiere recorded four hits and scored four times for Carthage (3-2, 1-1).
Elijah Rawleigh and Nick Rogers each posted three hits for General Brown (1-5).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, SANDY CREEK 0 (5)
Aaron Briones went 3-for-4, doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored three runs to spark the Spartans past the Comets in a FL crossover game shortened to five innings in Adams.
Max Gray doubled twice and knocked in three runs for South Jefferson (4-1) and winning pitcher Caleb Peters singled and drove in a pair of runs against Sandy Creek (1-5).
Peters, who struck out seven, combined on a one-hitter with Evan Widrick, who pitched the fifth inning.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 4, LOWVILLE 2
Mikayla Matteson and Kaylee Ablan each got a hit and drove in a run as the Spartans edged the Red Raiders in a FL “B” Division game at Lowville.
Emma Schafer tossed a complete-game four-hitter for South Jefferson (5-1, 5-0).
Catherine Peer collected a pair of hits for Lowville (0-6).
SANDY CREEK 10, SACKETS HARBOR 2
Julia Hollister went 3-for-4 as the Comets topped the Patriots in a crossover matchup at Sackets Harbor.
Kendall Darling drove in a run for Sandy Creek (3-1, 2-1).
Natalie Gibbons singled and tripled for Sackets Harbor (1-4).
SOUTH LEWIS 20, LAFARGEVILLE 8
Shaylagh Randall posted fiver RBIs, four hits, a pair of triples and a home run as the Falcons defeated the Red Knights in a crossover matchup at LaFargeville.
Brooke Platt added four RBIs and three hits for South Lewis (4-2, 4-1).
Rachael Brown and Josie Barton each accumulated three hits for LaFargeville (1-4).
BEAVER RIVER 13, LYME 4
Kendra Lehman drove in four runs as the Beavers downed the Indians (3-1) in a crossover game at Chaumont.
Sarah Evan struck out 11 and Alexia Clemons chalked up four hits for Beaver River (2-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 18, COPENHAGEN 0 (5)
Haylee Alteri’s four-RBI day powered the Vikings to a crossover victory over the Golden Knights at Copenhagen.
Marena Grenier got her first varsity win with a two-hit shutout for Thousand Islands (5-0, 4-0).
Samantha Stokely and Riley Pierce each generated a hit for Copenhagen (0-6, 0-5).
