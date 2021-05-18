SANDY CREEK — Winning pitcher Connor MacKay went 4-for-4, including a triple, double and knocked in six runs, to propel the Thousand Islands baseball team to a 16-2 triumph over Sandy Creek on Tuesday in a Frontier League “C” Division game.
Wyatt Parliament went 3-for-4, drove in three runs and scored three runs for the Vikings (6-2), and Micah Ingerson singled twice.
MacKay tossed a one-hitter, allowing only two unearned runs while striking out six against Sandy Creek (1-7) in a game shortened to six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Lucas Graves hurled a five-shutout as the Golden Knights topped the Cyclones in a nonleague matchup in Watertown.
Garrett Tufo chipped in with three hits and two RBIs for Copenhagen (5-4).
Kyle Moore singled twice for Watertown (3-5).
SOFTBALL
Katie Call belted a game-tying, two-run home run as the Warriors rallied for a Frontier League crossover victory over the Red Raiders (0-8) in Lowville.
Lizzy Hellings added two hits for Indian River (2-2, 2-1).
Marena Grenier struck out 18 in a two-hit shutout as the Vikings blanked the Comets (4-4) in a nonleague game at Clayton.
Ali Swenson and Delaney Wiley each drove in a pair of runs for Thousand Islands (7-1, 5-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
Gabe Lajoie scored two goals and assisted on another, and Kyan Combs scored a pair of goals to lead a balanced attack as the Cyclones rallied to defeat Spartans in a Frontier League game in Adams.
Goalie Evan Richardson made 11 saves to record the win for Watertown (5-2, 3-1), which trailed 4-3 at halftime and then shut out South Jefferson (1-4, 1-3) in the second half.
Alex Jacobs scored two goals for the Spartans and goalie Tim Williams made 20 saves.
Watertown will play at rival Carthage at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Corey O’Connor totaled 11 points, including scoring seven goals, as the Lions defeated the Vikings in a Frontier League game in Clayton.
Jaren Peckham tallied three goals and an assist for General Brown (6-3, 5-1), Sheamus Devine scored two goals and assisted on two others, and Hunter French chipped in with a pair of goals. Morgan Milkowich contributed a goal and two assists for the Lions.
Emmet Baker scored a pair of goals for Thousand Islands (0-6).
Carter Kempney scored five goals and assisted on another, and Josh Simser totaled four goals and an assist as the Comets defeated the Red Raiders in a Frontier League game in Carthage.
Lincoln Escudero tallied two goals and two assists for Carthage (4-1, 4-2), Dylan Thomas scored a pair of goals and Noah Odett recorded four assists.
Goalie Corey Decker made six saves to register the win for the Comets.
Kennedy Duncan scored all three goals for Lowville in its season opener and goalie Colt Lyndaker finished with 15 saves.
Rowan Marsell totaled four goals and four assists, and Ramsey Burnard contributed three goals and three assists to propel the Warriors to a nonleague victory over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Joseph Petrus and Ethan Petrus each scored two goals for Indian River (4-2), and goalie Craig Cratsenberg finished with five saves in the win.
Drew Talcott scored three goals for Sandstoners (0-5), Logan McCargar tallied a pair of goals and goalie Bryan Dillon made 13 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Macy Shultz scored six goals and assisted on another and Julia Garvin totaled two goals and four assists as the Spartans blanked the Cavaliers in a Frontier League game in Watertown.
Karsyn Burnash tallied three goals and an assist for South Jefferson (8-1, 6-0), Romi LaClair contributed a goal and three assists and goalie Jennaca McGill needed just three saves to record the shutout against Immaculate Heart Central (3-6, 2-4).
Madelyn Barney and Reese Widrick each scored two goals for the Spartans.
Sarah Kilburn scored seven goals and Alex Macutek totaled three goals and three assists to spark the Cyclones to a Frontier League triumph over the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Megan Millard contributed a goal and four assists for Watertown (6-2, 5-1), Nina Colello scored three goals and Tatum Overton tallied a pair of goals.
Olivia Ritz assisted on four goals for the Cyclones, who built an 8-5 lead by halftime.
Maddy Goodrich scored two goals and assisted on two others for Indian River (3-5, 1-5), Bella Davis tallied two goals and an assist and Abby Smith scored a pair of goals. Goalie Elizabeth Payne made 14 saves for the Warriors.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Alexa Doe won four events as the Spartans edged the Comets in a Frontier League “A” Division meet in Adams.
Doe picked up wins in the 400 meters, 800, 1,500 and 3,000 for South Jefferson (3-0).
Elizabeth Ervin (100 hurdles, high jump), Jacquelynn Grinnell (1,600 relay, triple jump) and Samantha Massey (1,600 relay, 400 hurdles) each finished in first for Carthage (2-1).
Carin Young and Hannah Ielfield were each four-time winners as the Falcons topped the Beavers in a “B” Division meet at Beaver Falls.
Young placed first in the 100, 200, long jump and 400 relay while Ielfield took first in the 400 hurdles, 1,500 and 1,600 and 3,200 relays for South Lewis (3-0).
Chelsea Greenwood won the shot put, discus and high jump for Beaver River (2-1).
