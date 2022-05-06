CARTHAGE — Alex Macutek recorded six points, including scoring five goals, as Watertown’s girls lacrosse team defeated Carthage, 22-6, on Friday in a Frontier League game.
Tatum Overton, Delaney Callahan and Necia Smith each generated four goals and an assist for the Cyclones (8-3, 7-1).
Brooklynne Perrigo scored four goals for Carthage (4-7, 2-5).
BASEBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 11, INDIAN RIVER 0 (5)
Jack Buckingham and Teague Quinn each supplied a pair of RBIs as the Spartans blanked the Warriors in a FL crossover game in Philadelphia.
Kaleb Peters struck out five and allowed only four hits in five innings for South Jefferson (12-0).
Talfourd Wynne provided a pair of hits for Indian River (2-8).
LOWVILLE 10, ALEXANDRIA (5)
Elijah Englehart went 2-for-3, including a triple, and drove in three runs to pace the visiting Red Raiders to a division crossover victory over the Purple Ghosts.
Max Makuch went 2-for-2, scored two runs and knocked in a run for Lowville (7-6, 7-5) against Alexandria (3-5).
LYME 20, LAFARGEVILLE 3 (5)
Evan Froelich went 3-for-5 with three RBIs as the Indians started strong in a “D” Division win over the Red Knights (0-10) in LaFargeville.
Derrike Goutremout also contributed three hits and two RBIs for Lyme (9-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 14, SACKETS HARBOR 1 (5)
Winning pitcher Britt Cross tossed a three-hitter, striking out 13, and Jeremy McGrath belted a two-run home run as the Panthers defeated the Patriots in a “D” Division game in Belleville.
Cross also singled and drove in three runs for Belleville Henderson (8-2) in a game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule. Nick Flagg tripled and drove in a run and Brayden Richmond doubled and singled for the Panthers against Sackets Harbor (4-7).
BEAVER RIVER 17, SOUTH LEWIS 2 (5)
Kade Schneider went 2-for-2 as the Beavers generated a 10-run first inning to beat the Falcons in a “C” Division game at Beaver Falls.
Britt Dicob and Jonah Mill each doubled for Beaver River (13-0).
Warren Covey and Matt Farese each smacked doubles for South Lewis (4-7).
SOFTBALL
SANDY CREEK 19, LAFARGEVILLE 2
Kendall Darling plated four runs and tossed a complete game six-hitter as the Comets topped the Red Knights (4-3) in a crossover game at LaFargeville.
Madison Darling added a home run for Sandy Creek (8-2, 8-0).
INDIAN RIVER 3, LOWVILLE 2 (8)
Adrien LaMora supplied a triple and two RBIs as the Warriors held off the Red Raiders for a crossover win at Philadelphia.
Victoria Noone generated a pair of singles for Indian River (4-5, 3-5).
Meredith Lovenduski slapped a two-run single for Lowville (3-6).
CARTHAGE 11, WATERTOWN 3
Shantel Cox doubled and drove in a pair of runs as the Comets defeated the Cyclones in an “A” Division game at Carthage.
Gabby Akins singled three times and added an RBI for Carthage (6-3, 4-3).
Montanna Evans singled, doubled and drove in a run for Watertown (7-5, 2-5).
GENERAL BROWN 16, BEAVER RIVER 2
Kori Nichols homered and drove in four runs as part of a four-hit effort in the Lions’ crossover victory against the Beavers in Glen Park.
Riley Lomber added three RBIs and winning pitcher Ashlee Ward blasted a home run for General Brown (4-6, 4-5).
Brynn Rice racked up two hits and an RBI for Beaver River (1-9, 1-8).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 9, LYME 7
Ever Vaughn’s two-run, two-out single in the seventh powered the Panthers to a “D” Division win over the Indians in Chaumont.
Kaydence Allen brought in four runs for Belleville Henderson (4-7, 3-5).
Kaitlyn Weston and Dallas Parker each plated three runs for Lyme (2-5).
SACKETS HARBOR 12, ALEXANDRIA 1
Natalie Gibbons amassed two hits, three RBIs and struck out eight in the circle as the Patriots downed the Purple Ghosts (2-6) in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Molly Miller contributed three RBIs for Sackets Harbor (7-5, 6-3).
