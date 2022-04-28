WATERTOWN — Sophomore Alex Macutek scored a career-high 10 goals to spark Watertown’s girls lacrosse team to a 21-13 victory over General Brown in a Frontier League game Thursday.
Delaney Callahan scored four goals and an assisted on another, and Neicia Smith totaled two goals and four assists for the Cyclones, who improved to 5-3, including 5-1 in the league.
Sienna Virga tallied two goals and an assist, Payten Vautrin recorded three assists and goalie Ava Virga made nine saves.
Trinity Stowell scored six goals for the Lions.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 20, CARTHAGE 2
Julia Garvin posted four goals and six assists and the South Jefferson defense limited Carthage to a goal in each half as the Spartans won in Adams.
Jordyn Badalato supplied four goals, and Maddie Barney and Macy Shultz each accounted for three goals and three assists for South Jefferson (7-1, 6-0). Jade Doldo and Sophia Watts finished with two goals apiece and Watts added two assists.
Bella Perrigo and Isabelle Wormwood each scored for Carthage (3-6, 1-4).
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 12, INDIAN RIVER 11
Kyan Combs scored four goals and assisted on another as the Cyclones edged the Warriors in a league game at Philadelphia.
Jack Clough and Mick O’Donnell each scored three goals for league-leading Watertown (7-1, 7-0) and goalie Patrick Duah made 12 saves.
Ethan Petrus totaled seven points, including four goals, for Indian River (4-6, 4-3) and goalie Ethan LaClair finished with 15 saves.
CARTHAGE 10, GENERAL BROWN 7
Carter Kempney scored three goals to pace the Comets past the Lions in a league game at Carthage.
Josh Bigelow contributed two goals and two assists, Lincoln Escudero scored a pair of goals and goalie Corey Decker made 12 saves for Carthage (8-3, 6-2).
Gabe Malcolm tallied two goals and an assist for General Brown (4-3, 3-3).
SOFTBALL
WATERTOWN 10, LOWVILLE 9 (9)
Kimberlie Dileonardo went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs and singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Watertown outlasted Lowville in Watertown.
The Cyclones (5-2, 2-2) rallied for runs in the bottom of the eighth and ninth after Lowville scored in the seventh to force extra innings.
Winning pitcher Mackenzie Wood singled in the tying run in the eighth and then Dileonardo scored Julia Marzano with the winner in the ninth.
Payton McConnell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Cyclones. Montanna Evans tripled and singled, Mallory Peters doubled and singled and Kenadie Coleman singled twice.
For Lowville (2-4), Kiley Zicari supplied a triple and single and Grace Meyers doubled.
GENERAL BROWN 16, INDIAN RIVER 6
Ashlee Ward homered, doubled and drove in six runs and Kori Nichols homered twice and knocked in three runs as the Lions defeated the Warriors in division crossover game at Dexter.
Marriah Washer went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs for General Brown (2-5). Katie Call singled twice and drove in a run for Indian River (3-3, 2-3).
SANDY CREEK 15, ALEXANDRIA 0
Baylee Williams went 4-for-4, Julia Hollister went 2-for-4 with a triple, and Ava Basler doubled to power the Comets (4-0) to a crossover victory over the Purple Ghosts at Sandy Creek.
CARTHAGE 18, COPENHAGEN 2 (5)
Layla Craig tossed a one-hitter over five innings and Carthage scored 10 runs in the third inning en route to the nonleague victory at Carthage.
Craig struck out 10 Golden Knights (1-6). The Comets (4-2) delivered 10 hits. Kiannah Ward homered, tripled and singled.
SOUTH LEWIS 8, LYME 3
Aleigha Hill recorded two hits, including a double, and Liadan McAleese produced a two-run single to lead the Falcons (6-0) to a crossover victory over the Indians at Chaumont.
BASEBALL
LYME 17, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 9
Evan Froelich, Mike Flyzik and Dominic Sanford each belted out three hits, with Flyzik adding four RBIs, to propel the Indians (7-1) to a “D” Division victory over the Panthers at Chaumont.
Froelich and Alex Radley (two hits) each contributed two RBIs. Chris Randall went 2-for-3 for the Panthers.
SOUTH LEWIS 8, SANDY CREEK 4
Drew Maurer went 3-for-4 and drove in a run to pace the Falcons (4-4) past the Comets (0-7) in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
GOLF
WATERTOWN 6 1/2, LOWVILLE 1/2
Jayden Romig fired a one-over-par 38 to pace the Cyclones (4-1) past the Red Raiders (1-1) in a division crossover match at Bedford Creek Golf Course in Sackets Harbor.
