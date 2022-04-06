BELLEVILLE — Jeremy McGrath’s infield singled scored Kyle Moyer as the Belleville Henderson baseball team held off Lyme for a 4-3 Frontier League “D” Division victory on Wednesday.
Sheldon Spencer slapped a two-RBI single in the fourth for the Panthers (1-1).
Derrike Goutremout ripped a two-run double as part of a three-run seventh inning to help the Indians (0-1) send the game to extra innings.
SACKETS HARBOR 4-13, COPENHAGEN 3-1
Gannon Brunet finished a home run short of the cycle in game two as the Patriots pulled off a “D” Division sweep of the Golden Knights in Copenhagen.
Tyler Green and Gabe Gondek each tripled in the first game for Sackets Harbor (3-0).
Levi Curtis registered an RBI for Copenhagen (0-3).
BEAVER RIVER 11, GENERAL BROWN 0 (5)
Brayden Campeau struck out nine in a five-inning shutout as the Beavers blanked the Lions (0-1) in a division crossover game in Dexter.
Brandon Atwood went 3-for-4 and Jonah Shearer doubled and tripled for Beaver River (3-0).
SOUTH LEWIS 13, SANDY CREEK 11
Parker Kristoff was a home run short of the cycle as he totaled five RBIs in the Falcons’ “C” Division victory over the Comets (0-3) in Turin.
Matt Farese singled four times and drove in two RBIs for South Lewis (2-0).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 9, CARTHAGE 2
Kaleb Peters and Teague Quinn combined on a four-hitter, striking out five and four batters, respectively, as the Spartans defeated the Comets in a division crossover game in Adams on Tuesday.
Evan Widrick collected three hits for South Jefferson (2-0) and Nolan Widrick totaled two hits and scored three runs.
Aaron Widrick doubled and singled for Carthage (1-1).
The Spartans opened their season with a 9-3 victory at Alexandria on Monday.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 15, LOWVILLE 5
Bryanna Moroughan collected three hits and three RBIs as the Spartans fast start powered them to a Frontier League “B” Division win over the Red Raiders in Adams.
Alayna Bush tripled twice and Emma Schaefer went 4-for-4 for South Jefferson (3-1, 2-0).
Catherine Peer tripled for Lowville (0-2).
INDIAN RIVER 15, CARTHAGE 9
Katie Call went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Warriors opened their season with an “A” Division victory over the Comets at Philadelphia.
Elizabeth Hellings also plated a pair of runs for Indian River (1-0).
Shantel Cox belted a home run and supplied three RBIs for Carthage (1-1).
SACKETS HARBOR 6, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5
Natalie Gibbons went 2-for-4 with a triple and tossed a complete-game five-hitter in the Patriots season-opening “D” Division win over the Panthers in Belleville.
Peyton Britton doubled and Myah Matice went 2-for-2 for Sackets Harbor (1-0).
Ever Vaughn generated two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs for Belleville Henderson (0-2).
LAFARGEVILLE 12, COPENHAGEN 4
Arianna Humiston went 3-for-5 with two RBIs as the Red Knights opened the season with a “D” Division triumph over the Golden Knights at Copenhagen.
Kaylin Kiley doubled and brought in a pair of runs as part of a three-hit effort for LaFargeville (1-0).
Onika Wood recorded an RBI-triple for Copenhagen (0-2).
