WATERTOWN — Tatum Overton’s goal in the 55th minute helped her become the Watertown girls soccer program’s all-time leading scorer in its 4-1 Frontier League crossover victory over rival Immaculate Heart Central Tuesday night at Watertown High School.
Overton scored her 55th career goal to get the record as the Cyclones (10-1-2, 7-1-1) were able to clinch the “A” Division crown.
Willa Overton, Chloe Adams and Miriah Quesenberry added goals for Watertown.
Kat Probst opened the scoring for the Cavaliers (9-2, 6-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 4, CARTHAGE 1
Macy Shultz totaled two goals and two assists as the Spartans topped the Comets in a crossover match at Carthage.
Maddie Barney and Jackie Piddock also added goals for South Jefferson (8-4-1, 5-4-1).
Layla Craig scored for Carthage (2-8-1, 0-8-1).
LOWVILLE 3, GENERAL BROWN 1
Taylor Stalker, Eliana Bonbrest and Hannah Gyore each scored as the Red Raiders beat the Lions (5-5, 4-5) in “B” Division play at Lowville.
Olivia Brandel made three saves for Lowville (7-3, 7-2).
LYME 3, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2
Callie LaFontaine logged a goal and an assist as the Indians roared back with three straight goals to wrap up the “D” Division title in Belleville.
Miranda Bearup scored the game-winner and Malena Stevenson added a goal for Lyme (11-1, 11-0).
Kennady Billman tallied a goal and an assist for Belleville Henderson (6-5).
COPENHAGEN 9, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Aubree Smykla, Raegan Dalrymple and Mollie Babcock each accumulated two goals and an assist as the Golden Knights downed the Patriots (3-8) in Copenhagen.
Madison Cheek contributed a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (7-4).
ALEXANDRIA 2, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Ciara Dawley’s two goals led the Purple Ghosts to a “D” Division win over the Red Knights in Alexandria Bay.
Bridget Watson made three saves for Alexandria (2-10, 2-9).
Elyza Smith converted a penalty kick for LaFargeville (1-9-2, 1-9-1).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFF TOPS SOUTH LEWIS, WHS
Alexa Doe ran a time of 18 minutes, 56 seconds on a 5-kilometer course as the Spartans beat the Falcons and Cyclones in a Frontier League interdivision tri-meet at Watertown.
Karsyn Burnash was third with a time of 19:50 as South Jefferson (7-0) edged South Lewis, 28-29, and topped Watertown, 15-49.
Lexi Bernard placed second with a mark of 19:36 while sister Brynn Bernard earned fourth with a 20:09 for the Falcons (6-1), who beat the Cyclones. 16-39.
Ella Valentine was the top finisher for Watertown (1-6) in 11th.
BEAVER RIVER BEATS CARTHAGE, SANDY CREEK
Ava Campeau placed second with a mark of 21:51 on the 5K course as Beaver River placed seven runners in the top 10 in their FL tri-meet win over Sandy Creek and Carthage at Beaver Falls.
Anna Roggie, Adah Simpson and Hanna Lighthall earned top-five finishes for Beaver River (6-1). which defeated Sandy Creek, 15-48.
Mary Carnes was the top Sandy Creek (1-6) finisher in eighth spot. McKinley Fielding was the overall winner with a time of 19:15 for Carthage (1-6), which did not have a complete score.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 21, INDIAN RIVER 34
Anna Huizenga took the overall victory with a 20:41 on the 2.9-mile course in the Vikings interdivision win over the Warriors in Clayton.
Hazel Cleaves finished in second place with a time of 20:57 for Thousand Islands (4-3).
Summer Brookover was third and Kierra Gabriel earned fourth for Indian River (3-4).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFF SWEEPS WHS, SOUTH LEWIS
Spencer Purvis was third overall as the Spartans beat the Cyclones and Falcons in a three-way Frontier League meet at Watertown.
Purvis clocked in with a time of 21:04 on the 5K course while Charles Rogers was fourth with a 21:07 for South Jefferson (6-1), which beat Watertown, 21-34.
Zach Kilburn placed seventh for Watertown (3-4) while Collin Stafford of South Lewis (1-6) was the top overall runner with a time of 18:18. South Lewis did not field a complete team.
BEAVER RIVER DOWNS CARTHAGE, SC
Colton Kempney ran the 5K course in 17 minutes, three seconds as Beaver River placed eight runners in the top 10 in their FL interdivision tri-meet win over Carthage and Sandy Creek in Beaver Falls.
Conner Zehr, Brayden Campeau and Ethan Moore all placed in the top five for Beaver River (7-0), which defeated Carthage, 18-43.
Brogan Fielding was fourth overall for Carthage (4-3), which beat Sandy Creek because they did not field a complete team.
INDIAN RIVER 22, THOUSANDS ISLANDS 38
Hector Ramos ran his 2.9-mile course in 17:03 to finish second as the Warriors bested the Vikings in a Frontier League interdivision meet at Clayton.
Elijah Johnston was third and Jack Countryman ended up in fourth for Indian River (5-2).
Michael McCarthy was the overall winner with a time of 17:00 and Jack Natali was fifth for Thousand Islands (3-4).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 99, CARTHAGE 75
Jasmine Ferguson picked up four first-place finishes as the Cyclones beat the Comets in a Frontier League “A” Division meet at Carthage.
Ferguson got wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for Watertown (9-0).
Kadince Bach won the diving event for Carthage (3-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 101, INDIAN RIVER 76
Ava Burns and Emma Purvis each won four times as the Spartans downed the Warriors in an “A” Division meet at Philadelphia.
Burns was victorious in the 200-yard individual medley, 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay while Purvis secured wins in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay for South Jefferson (7-2-1). The duo teamed up on the winning 200 medley relay for the Spartans.
Cadence Muchnikoff, Victoria Noone and Marra Dickinson each won an event for Indian River (2-7).
BEAVER RIVER 57, SOUTH LEWIS 36
Emma Dicob won four events as the Beavers topped the Falcons in a “B” Division meet at Turin.
Dicob took wins in the 100-yard backstroke, 200 individual medley, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for Beaver River (3-6).
Abigail Litts was first in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay for South Lewis (0-10, 0-9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.