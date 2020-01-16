OSWEGO — Ryan Peters poured in a game-high 27 points to propel the Watertown boys basketball team to 72-54 nonleague victory over the Oswego on Thursday.
Marlon Hinds-Ventour contributed 20 points for Watertown (7-5), which built a 34-22 advantage through the first half.
A.J. Carter and Ethan Wise added 20 points each for the Cyclones.
Michael Douglas scored 14 points to lead Oswego (3-9), and Garrett Besaw scored 12 points.
LAFARGEVILLE 68, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 59
Jarett Beach posted a double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds as the Red Knights topped the Panthers in “D” Division play at Belleville.
Wyatt Parliament added 25 points and eight rebounds for LaFargeville (4-7, 4-6).
Kyle Moyer led Belleville Henderson (3-9, 3-8) with 23 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LYME 59, SACKETS HARBOR 37
Francesca Gamel scored 13 points to lead a balanced effort as the Indians beat the Patriots in a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Olivia Ososkalo and Riley Aubertine each scored 12 points for Lyme (10-1, 9-1), and Simarra Willett contributed 10 points.
Murielle Fedorko scored 11 points to pace Sackets Harbor (2-9, 2-7).
BOYS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 109, CARTHAGE 67
Nolan Shelmidine and Thomas King each were four-time winners as the Spartans downed the Comets in a Frontier League “A” Division meet at Carthage.
Shelmidine got the victory in the 100-yard butterfly and the 200 medley relay while King took the 50 and 100 freestyle events for South Jefferson (9-1, 7-1). The duo teamed up on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Jason Badalato took the 200 and 500 freestyle events for Carthage (3-7, 3-6).
LOWVILLE 56, BEAVER RIVER 38
Matthew Garrison won a pair of two individual events and was part of two first-place relays as the Red Raiders topped the Beavers in a “B” Division clash at Lowville.
Garrison won the 200 and 500 freestyle events and was on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays for Lowville (8-6, 6-3).
Cory Demo took the 100 backstroke and swam the anchor leg of the winning 200 medley relay team for Beaver River (7-6, 6-4).
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE 3, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Mikenzie Martens logged 22 assists, 19 digs and 10 service points as the Comets scratched out a 30-28, 23-25, 25-27, 25-13, 26-24 FL interdivision match at Carthage.
Liya Mace distributed 55 assists and Laura Albright collected 24 digs, 16 service points and eight kills for Carthage (11-0, 10-0).
Brooklyn Sullivan registered 26 digs, 15 assists, 13 kills 12 service points and three aces, while Amelia Hoffman tallied 23 digs, 11 service points and nine kills for South Lewis (7-5, 5-5). Madelyn Hoffman provided 29 digs, 10 points and four kills for the Falcons.
INDIAN RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Sydney O’Melia totaled nine assists and four digs, and Kaila Gilpatric contributed 10 service points, including five aces, to spark the Warriors past the Vikings in an interdivision match at Philadelphia.
Alexis Cruz recorded 11 kills for Indian River (6-4), which prevailed, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21.
Kerrigan Wiley tallied 10 kills and Hannah Dulmage provided 16 assists for Thousand Islands (2-9).
BEAVER RIVER 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Courtney Terry netted 17 service points and 11 digs as the Beavers picked up a 25-7, 25-20, 25-3 interdivision sweep of the Spartans in Adams.
Chelsea Greenwood generated 18 kills, while Natalie Monnat posted 21 assists for Beaver River (10-1, 9-1), which clinched a share of the “C” Division title.
Sarah Towles supplied 15 digs, six kills and six service points, while Blake Edgar notched nine assists for South Jefferson (6-5).
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER, CARTHAGE TO MEET IN DUAL TOURNEY
Indian River and Carthage will square off in the first round of the Division I Section 3 Dual Meet Championships on Tuesday at Central Square.
The Warriors, who are the second seed, topped No. 7 Carthage, 60-18, on Jan. 8. The semifinals will be the same night at Central Square.
In Division II, General Brown is the third seed and will face No. 6 Canastota in Tuesday’s quarterfinals at Fayetteville-Manlius. Beaver River is the seventh seed and will take on No. 10 Camden in the first round at F-M. The winner will go against No. 2 Mount Markham in the quarterfinals.
The both division finals will be Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse, with the winners going to the state dual meet championship Feb. 1 at the SRC Arena. Gouverneur will represent Section 10 in the Division II tournament after winning the tournament Wednesday.
CARTHAGE 55, GENERAL BROWN 21
Thomas Albright scored a pin in 30 seconds to win his match at 182 pounds as the Comets beat the Lions in a FL interdivision meet at Dexter.
Frank Downing (113), Dylan Thomas (126) and Alec Strife (160) won by fall and Justyn Begley (120) earned a major decision for Carthage (4-1).
Chandler Moody (145) and Sheamus Devine (152) each collected pinfall victories for General Brown (8-2, 5-2).
