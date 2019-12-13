WATERTOWN — Donovan Howard and Julian St. Croix teamed up on goals 15 seconds apart in the third period as Immaculate Heart Central’s hockey team defeated Ontario Bay, 3-1, on Thursday in a Section 3 Division I game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Howard provided the Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0) a 2-0 lead with a goal from St. Croix 1:52 into the final period. St. Croix followed at 2:07 with a goal from Howard and Morgan Milkowich to put IHC up 3-0. Kyle Hughes also scored for the Cavaliers.
Ontario Bay (0-1, 1-2) received a goal from Ryan Mosher with 1:59 to play.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 68, IMMACULATE HEART 31
Curtis Staie scored 16 points as South Jefferson controlled Immaculate Heart Central from the first quarter in a Frontier League “B” Division victory in Watertown.
Jackson Worden scored 12 points and Tyler Stevenson provided 11 for the Spartans (1-0), who outscored the Cavaliers 22-3 after one quarter and led 38-5 at halftime.
Jacob Keeton scored 11 points and Cooper Lawler scored 10 for IHC (0-3).
CARTHAGE 71, MEXICO 66
Elijah Whitfield scored 34 points as Carthage surged in the third quarter to beat the Tigers in a nonleague game at Mexico.
Caleb Ashlaw scored 12 points and Jaecere Roney added 11 points for the Comets (1-1), who led 33-30 at halftime but outscored the Tigers 22-12 in the third quarter.
Buddy Ruby connected for 27 points for Mexico.
GENERAL BROWN 58, ADIRONDACK 38
De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace the Lions to a nonleague win over the Wildcats (2-2) at Jefferson Community College.
Nate Heller added 16 points and hauled in seven rebounds for General Brown (3-0).
WATERTOWN 51, OSWEGO 42
Marlon Hinds-Ventour scored a game-high 23 points as the Cyclones (2-1) downed the Buccaneers (1-3) in a nonleague game at Watertown.
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 68, WATERTOWN 16
Ethen Garrison won by technical fall in the 126-pound weight class to help spark the Warriors to victory over the Cyclones in a FL “A” Division match at Watertown.
Aiden Poe (160), Lucas VanTassel (120), Logan Patterson (132), Alex Booth (138) each prevailed via pins for Indian River (7-0, 2-0).
Joseph Clark (145) won by major decision for Watertown (1-1), and Cain Roberts (170) and Jack Clough (113) each won by fall.
CARTHAGE 70, COPENHAGEN 16
Carthage’s Collin Null won his match at 285 by major decision and the Comets totaled 10 other victories via forfeit in a FL interdivision meet in Carthage.
Andon Green pinned his opponent at 138 for the Comets (1-0).
Chase Nevills (99 pounds) and Duncan Zubrzycki (220) won their matches by pin for Copenhagen (0-2). Riley Dalrymple won by major decision at 120 for the Golden Knights.
INDOOR TRACK
SOUTH LEWIS PLACES FIFTH
South Lewis placed fifth with 38 points at the Mohawk Valley Individual Relays at Utica College. Cicero-North Syracuse won the event with 84 points.
Hannah Ielfield captured the mile run with a time of 5:10.86 and Brynn Bernard placed second in the 3,000 meters (10:35.66).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.