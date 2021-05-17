BEAVER FALLS — Shaylagh Randall struck out 15, allowed only one hit and provided four hits as the South Lewis softball team defeated Beaver River, 7-4, in a Frontier League “C” Division game Monday.
Randall also doubled and drove in a pair of runs, while Madelyn Hoffman added a pair of hits for the Falcons (6-3 overall, 5-1 league).
The Beavers are now 2-4.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 13, LOWVILLE 7
Alayna Bush recorded two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs as the Spartans beat the Red Raiders in a “B” Division game at Adams Center.
Bryanna Moroughan added two hits and two RBIs for South Jefferson (6-1, 6-0).
Sydney VanNest paced Lowville (0-7) with two RBIs.
LYME 5, ALEXANDRIA 3
Kaitlyn Weston stuck out nine as the Indians beat the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division matchup in Chaumont.
Callie Lafontaine went 2-for-2 for Lyme (4-2).
SACKETS HARBOR 7, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4
Sydney Curley and Abby Flint each went 2-for-4 as the Patriots used a five-run first inning to beat the Panthers in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Natalie Gibbons went 2-for-3 and tossed a five-hit compete game on the hill for Sackets Harbor (3-5).
Kaydence Allen went 1-for-3 for Belleville Henderson (2-3).
CARTHAGE 19, HARRISVILLE 12
Kiannah Ward finished a triple short of the cycle and plated five runs as the Comets outslugged the Pirates in nonleague play at Carthage.
Liz Taveras singled twice and registered two RBIs for Carthage (4-3).
Amy Manchester socked five hits and four RBIs for Harrisville (1-7).
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Brandon Atwood hit an RBI-single in the sixth as the Beavers rallied past the Falcons in a FL “C” Division game in Beaver Falls.
Sam Bush laced a two-run double to tie the game for Beaver River (7-2, 6-1).
Colin Randall drove in a run for South Lewis (1-5).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, LOWVILLE 11
Xavier Blood got a walk-off single as the Spartans rallied with a six-run seventh in a wild “B” Division affair in Adams.
Blood scored the opening run of the inning, while Max Gray and Aaron Briones each drove in three runs for South Jefferson (6-1).
Aidan Macaulay hit a bases-clearing triple in a nine-run seventh for Lowville (5-3).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, SACKETS HARBOR 3
A passed ball capped a two-run sixth inning to lift the Panthers (4-3) to a “D” Division win over the Patriots in Belleville.
Mike Lind delivered two hits and an RBI for the Panthers, while Nick Flagg did the same for the Patriots.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 10, LYME 0
Connor MacKay pushed across three runs as the Vikings blanked the Indians (4-1) in a crossover matchup at Chaumont.
Wyatt Parliament ripped a triple for Thousand Islands (5-2).
WATERTOWN 7, CARTHAGE 6
Anthony Rosso went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Cyclones held off the Comets for an “A” Division win in Carthage.
P.J. Fadel got the win on the mound and plated a run for Watertown (3-4, 3-3).
Garret Decillis tripled for Carthage (3-3, 1-2).
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 10, NEW HARTFORD 6
Jack Clough scored four goals and Vince Lavarnway added two goals and three assists to guide the Cyclones to a nonleague win over the Spartans at Watertown.
Evan Burnett and Kyan Combs also scored twice for Watertown, whose goalie Evan Richardson was credited with 21 saves.
