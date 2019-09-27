LAFARGEVILLE — Kamryn Barnes scored a pair of unassisted goals to reach another milestone to pace LaFargeville’s girls soccer team to a 3-0 triumph over Sandy Creek on Friday night in a Frontier League “D” Division game.
The senior opened the scoring with a goal in the 12th minute and scored again in the 38th minute.
With her second tally, Barnes has now scored 100 career goals with LaFargeville (3-6-1).
Last year, Barnes scored 42 goals on the season to break her own school record for single-season tallies.
Rachael Brown tallied a goal in the second half for the Red Knights, and goalie Olivia James made six saves.
Kayla Filiatrault finished with nine stops for the Comets (0-7-1).
COPENHAGEN 1, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Alison Best scored the game’s lone goal, coming in the first half and assisted by Brooke Smykla, as the unbeaten Golden Knights edged the Patriots in a “D” Division match at Sackets Harbor.
Goalie Olivia Buckley made six saves for Copenhagen (8-0-1).
Murielle Fedorko finished with 10 saves for Sackets Harbor (4-5).
LYME 8, ALEXANDRIA 3
Callie LaFontaine scored four goals as the Indians beat the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Natalia Ososkalo added a pair of goals for Lyme (8-2).
Kat Probst scored for Alexandria (0-8).
LOWVILLE 7, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Kayden Miller’s three goals helped the Red Raiders top the Falcons in a division crossover game at Turin.
Hannah Freeman supplied a goal and an assist for Lowville (7-2-1, 5-0-1) against South Lewis (0-8-1, 0-7-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 6, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Macy Shultz scored a pair of goals as the Spartans blanked the Vikings in a division crossover game at Clayton.
Jackie Piddock and Alysse Perry each tallied a goal and an assist for South Jefferson (7-2-1, 4-2-1) against Thousand Islands (5-4, 5-3).
Mia Buckingham assisted on two goals for the Spartans.
BEAVER RIVER 0, GENERAL BROWN 0 (OT)
Goalies Alexia Clemons and Lilly Dupee both posted shutouts as the Beavers and Lions played to a scoreless crossover tie in Beaver Falls.
Clemons stopped 11 shots for Beaver River (6-3-1, 5-3-1) while Dupee collected 14 saves for General Brown (6-3-1, 3-2-1).
BOYS SOCCER
LYME 7, ALEXANDRIA 0
Kyle Gaumes registered a goal and two assists as the Indians blanked the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Tyler Cordova netted a goal and an assist for Lyme (7-2).
Joe Burrows was credited with 26 saves for Alexandria (2-7).
BEAVER RIVER 3, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Lincoln Becker, Zach Mast and Andrew Walseman each scored a goal as the Beavers (5-4, 4-4) blanked the Red Knights (4-5) in a division crossover game Thursday in LaFargeville.
