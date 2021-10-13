TURIN — Brayden Richmond’s unassisted goal helped the Belleville Henderson boys soccer team clinch the Frontier League “D” Division title with a 1-0 crossover win over South Lewis on Wednesday.
Goalie Jeremy McGrath only needed to make one save for the Panthers (14-0, 13-0).
The Falcons fell to 4-10 overall and 3-9 in the league.
GENERAL BROWN 3, INDIAN RIVER 2 (2 OT)
Gabe Secreti scored with one minute left in the second overtime as the Lions edged the Warriors in a crossover match at Philadelphia.
Eric Randall supplied a pair of goals for General Brown (7-8-1, 5-6-1).
Anderson Burge and Connor Jones each notched goals for Indian River (6-9, 2-8).
CARTHAGE 5, BEAVER RIVER 0
Grant Gillman and Sebastian Russell each scored twice as the Comets topped the Beavers (2-12) in a nonleague game at Beaver Falls.
Gage Marino also scores for Carthage (7-8).
In nonleague action, Bishop Ludden defeated Thousand Islands, 4-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
SACKETS HARBOR 3, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Abby Flint totaled a goal and an assist as the Patriots in a Frontier League “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Lauren Shollett and Elisa Morgan also added goals for Sackets Harbor (5-9).
Cadence Hutchins opened the scoring for LaFargeville (1-12-2, 1-11-1).
INDIAN RIVER 0, LOWVILLE 0 (OT)
Elizabeth Hellings stopped 17 shots as the Warriors and Red Raiders played to a crossover tie at Philadelphia.
Olivia Brandel made four saves for Lowville (8-4-1).
In other action, Sandy Creek beat South Lewis, 6-2.
GIRLS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE 53, BEAVER RIVER 46
Shelby Law was a four-time winner as the Red Raiders wrapped up the regular season with a Frontier League “B” Division win over the Beavers in Lowville.
Law picked up victorious in the 100-yard freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for Lowville (8-1-1).
Jayden Turck won the 200 individual medley and Emma Dicob placed first in the diving event for Beaver River (3-7).
