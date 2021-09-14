BELLEVILLE — Brayden Richmond’s goal with 13 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half was the difference as the Belleville Henderson boys soccer team edged Lyme, 2-1, in a Frontier League “D” Division matchup Tuesday,
Kyle Moyer opened the scoring and Jeremy McGrath stopped nine shots for Belleville Henderson (4-0 overall).
Matthew Kimball scored with less than three minutes left in regulation, and Evan Froelich collected nine saves for the Indians (2-1).
COPENHAGEN 3, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Caden Miller figured in all three goals, including scoring twice, as the Golden Knights defeated the Patriots in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Goalie Hayden McAtee made seven saves to record the shutout for Copenhagen (1-2, 1-1), and Landon Sullivan tallied a goal.
Cale LaDue finished with 13 saves for Sackets Harbor (1-3, 1-2).
GENERAL BROWN 3, CARTHAGE 2 (OT)
Cohen Parody’s overtime goal helped the Lions fend off the Comets in a crossover game at Lowville.
Eric Randall netted a pair of goals for General Brown (2-2-1, 1-1-1).
Brendan McKenna and Sebastian Russell each notched goals for Carthage (4-2, 0-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, LOWVILLE 1, (2 OT)
Nolan Widrick tallied the deciding goal, with Nate Bliss assisting, as Spartans edged the Red Raiders in double overtime in a “B” Division game in Adams.
Richard Williams scored an unassisted goal to tie the game in the second half for South Jefferson (3-1-1, 2-0-1).
Christian Dunckel tallied a goal in the first half for Lowville (2-1, 1-1), and goalie Colton Simpson made five saves.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Gage LaClair, Chris Nevala and Mitchell Timerman scored a goal each as the Vikings (2-2, 1-1) edged the Falcons in a “C” Division game in Clinton.
Jacob Worden contributed a goal and an assist for South Lewis (2-1, 1-1).
Also on Tuesday, Cazenovia defeated Immaculate Heart Central, 6-2, in a nonleague game and in the Cavaliers’ season opener.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 109, SOUTH LEWIS 65
Mallory Peters placed first in two individual events and two relays as the host Cyclones topped the Falcons in a Frontier League interdivision meet.
Peters got wins in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races and was part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays for Watertown (3-0).
Jade Dolan won the diving competition and Shaylagh Randall picked up the win in the 500 freestyle for South Lewis (0-4, 0-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 102, THOUSAND ISLANDS 69
Ava Burns and Emma Purvis each were four-time winners as the Spartans beat the Vikings in an interdivisional meet at Adams.
Burns got wins in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle and was part of the 400 freestyle relay, while Purvis placed first in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay for South Jefferson (3-1). The duo teamed up on the winning 200 freestyle relay for the Spartans.
Claire Pettit took the 100 breaststroke and Franchesca Cartaya got the top spot in the 200 individual medley for Thousand Islands (1-2).
